Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs in thin Christmas Eve trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs in thin Christmas Eve trade
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock indexes were set to trade near record highs heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, fueled by optimism over improving trade relations between Washington and Beijing.

All three major stock indexes closed at all-time highs on Monday, continuing a record-setting spree. President Donald Trump further fanned hopes of a trade truce over the weekend by saying the two sides would sign a Phase 1 deal "very shortly." Investors were wary at the beginning of the month about the stock market mirroring a slump from December 2018, when trade tensions between the world's top two economies escalated, marking the worst December on Wall Street since the Great Depression.

But the much-awaited breakthrough in negotiations, coupled with indications of a smoother exit for Britain from the European Union, has sent financial markets across the world into record territory this month. "This holiday period should be rather calm as trade updates appear very constructive as we near the finalization of the Phase 1 trade deal next month," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 is up nearly 29% so far in 2019 and set for its best year since 2013, also powered by three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and easing fears of a recession. At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.07%.

Volumes are expected to be thin this week as traders settle in for the holidays, with the main U.S. stock exchanges to close at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and remain shut on Christmas Day. Among the few individual movers premarket, Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 1.5% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on the chipmaker's shares on improving data center demand.

Boeing Co was indicated slightly higher, a day after the beleaguered planemaker ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg as it grapples with the crisis around its grounded 737 MAX jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019