Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi issues format for statement of deviation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:38 IST
Sebi issues format for statement of deviation

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday issued a format for statement of deviation in funds raised to be submitted by the listed entities to stock exchanges on a quarterly basis. The format comes after Sebi noted that there is no uniformity in the formats of statement of deviation or variation in proceeds of public issue, rights issue, preferential issue submitted by the listed entities to the stock exchanges.

"Hence, there is a need to introduce a common format for such reporting," Sebi said in a circular. The first such submission will be made by the listed entities for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, it added.

"The format shall be applicable for funds raised by listed entities through public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, QIPs etc," Sebi said. The statement of deviation report will be placed before audit committee of the firm for review on quarterly basis and after that the comments of the committee along with the report will be submitted to stock exchanges.

For the entities not having an audit committee, the report needs to be placed before the board of directors. Sebi said that entities will make disclosures on quarterly basis along with the declaration of financial results within 45 days of end of each quarter or 60 days from the end of the last quarter of the financial year, until such funds are fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds were raised has been achieved.

In accordance with listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) norms, entities are required to submit a statement of deviation or variation to stock exchanges after a review by the audit committee on a quarterly basis. Such statements indicate deviations, if any, in the use of proceeds of public issue, rights issue, preferential issue and category wise variation between projected utilisation of funds and the actual utilisation of funds.

The statement of deviation or variation is to be submitted till the issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds were raised has been achieved. In a separate circular, Sebi amended the disclosure requirements for commercial papers.

It said, if an issuer is required to prepare consolidated financial results of its parent company, such issuers shall submit financial results in accordance with norms provided by Sebi or submit quarterly consolidated financial of the parent company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019