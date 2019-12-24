Asian Granito launches exclusive ‘AGL Bathware’ Range

With an aim to become a prominent bathware brand nationally, India's leading tiles and home decor company – Asian Granito India Ltd has launched an exclusive range of 300 plus SKUs of faucets, showers, and bathware accessories range. The company organized a dealer meet for the national launch at Hotel Leela, New Delhi on Dec 21. Over 100 dealers and distributors across the country participated in the meet and witnessed an elegant range of AGL Bathware.

The company aims to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' to leverage its vast distribution reach and brand equity. The company has launched more than 20 series and is planning to expand gradually including launching the premium range in the coming time. The company aims to make AGL Bathware a brand worth Rs. 150-200 crore in the next 4-5 years.

Commenting on the launch of Bathware range, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman, and Managing Director and Mr. Mukesh Patel, Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "We are very excited with this launch and over a period of time expect to earn the same respect and brand loyalty in the Bathware segment also. The company is consistently working on incorporating innovative and value-added products in its product portfolio. Expansion of faucets, showers and bath accessories will complement our recently launched sanitaryware range to provide complete bathroom solutions under 'Brand AGL. "

Asian Granito India Ltd has over 6,500 touch points with dealer & sub-dealer network; 300+ exclusive AGL Tiles showrooms and 13 Company-owned Display Centres across India. With an objective to become a leading retail brand in the tiles industry, Company has set a target to increase its touchpoints to over 10,000, expand the network of exclusive showrooms to over 500 and achieve revenue target of Rs. 2,000 crore in the next 2-3 years.

Bathware division of the company will build a network of 500 plus dealer touchpoints with over 50 distributors for the faucets and sanitaryware over the next 12-18 months. The company is confident to achieve synergies from a strong distribution network nationally. Faucets, showers, and bath accessories market is estimated at around Rs. 9,000 crores and growing at around 13-15% annually.

Established in the year 2000, AGL is ranked among the top 3 listed ceramic tiles companies in India. Having around 1400 design across segments, the company manufactures and markets a wide range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, composite marble & Quartz, etc.

