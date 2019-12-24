Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Granito launches exclusive ‘AGL Bathware’ Range

Asian Granito launches exclusive ‘AGL Bathware’ Range

With an aim to become a prominent bathware brand nationally, India's leading tiles and home decor company – Asian Granito India Ltd has launched an exclusive range of 300 plus SKUs of faucets, showers, and bathware accessories range. The company organized a dealer meet for the national launch at Hotel Leela, New Delhi on Dec 21. Over 100 dealers and distributors across the country participated in the meet and witnessed an elegant range of AGL Bathware.

The company aims to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' to leverage its vast distribution reach and brand equity. The company has launched more than 20 series and is planning to expand gradually including launching the premium range in the coming time. The company aims to make AGL Bathware a brand worth Rs. 150-200 crore in the next 4-5 years.

Commenting on the launch of Bathware range, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman, and Managing Director and Mr. Mukesh Patel, Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "We are very excited with this launch and over a period of time expect to earn the same respect and brand loyalty in the Bathware segment also. The company is consistently working on incorporating innovative and value-added products in its product portfolio. Expansion of faucets, showers and bath accessories will complement our recently launched sanitaryware range to provide complete bathroom solutions under 'Brand AGL. "

Asian Granito India Ltd has over 6,500 touch points with dealer & sub-dealer network; 300+ exclusive AGL Tiles showrooms and 13 Company-owned Display Centres across India. With an objective to become a leading retail brand in the tiles industry, Company has set a target to increase its touchpoints to over 10,000, expand the network of exclusive showrooms to over 500 and achieve revenue target of Rs. 2,000 crore in the next 2-3 years.

Bathware division of the company will build a network of 500 plus dealer touchpoints with over 50 distributors for the faucets and sanitaryware over the next 12-18 months. The company is confident to achieve synergies from a strong distribution network nationally. Faucets, showers, and bath accessories market is estimated at around Rs. 9,000 crores and growing at around 13-15% annually.

Established in the year 2000, AGL is ranked among the top 3 listed ceramic tiles companies in India. Having around 1400 design across segments, the company manufactures and markets a wide range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, composite marble & Quartz, etc.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019