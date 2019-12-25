Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing US trade uncertainty, China seeks closer ties with neighbours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chengdu
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 14:11 IST
Facing US trade uncertainty, China seeks closer ties with neighbours
Image Credit: Pixabay

China made overtures on trade to Japan and South Korea and offered support for an infrastructure initiative as it hosted the leaders of its two neighbors this week amid strained ties with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Beijing was willing to strengthen economic cooperation with Japan in third-country markets.

At the meeting on the sidelines of a trilateral summit in the southwestern city of Chengdu, Li added that China would "further open up its services industry" to Japan. During a separate meeting on Monday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Li said China was willing to work on a rail network linking Korea with China and Europe, Yonhap news agency reported.

Li's remarks come as China and the United States edge closer to an initial trade agreement after imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods over nearly two years in a bruising trade war that has hit the global economy. On Friday US President Donald Trump touted a "very good talk" he had held with China's President Xi Jinping on a deal to resolve the dispute.

However, details of the so-called "phase one" deal between the world's two largest economies have yet to be published in writing, with officials citing incomplete translation and legal work. Meanwhile, relations between the pair have been further strained by US legislators' support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and their condemnation of the mass internment of Muslim minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Li stressed on Wednesday the importance of China's trade ties with Japan and South Korea, saying their vast volume of trade was due to the "joint protection of regional stability and peace". China, Japan, and South Korea held a summit on Tuesday that also touched on a planned free-trade agreement between the three nations, which has been many years in the making.

Trade among the trio was worth more than USD 720 billion in 2018, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday night by the leaders. The countries will "speed up the negotiations" on the agreement and "strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment", the statement said.

The leaders plan for the new trilateral free-trade agreement (FTA) to build on a separate, sprawling China-backed Asian trade pact, which if signed would be the world's biggest trade deal. That pact, called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), was meant to account for 30 percent of global GDP and loop in half of the world's people.

But India rejected the RCEP deal at a summit in November, dealing it a major blow. The remaining members of RCEP, which include all 10 ASEAN states plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, are aiming to sign it next year after reviewing an agreed draft text.

"Negotiations on the trilateral FTA will become more active as soon as they are able to conclude the negotiation on RCEP," Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson Masato Otaka said Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Two Thai soldiers face rare murder charges in restive south

Two soldiers in Thailands south have been charged with the murder of civilians, a military spokesman said on Wednesday, in a rare rebuke in the insurgency-torn region where rights groups have long demanded greater transparency. The two turn...

New laser-based system to accurately spot space junk

Researchers in China have improved the accuracy of detecting space junk in the Earths orbit, providing a more effective way to plot safe routes for spacecraft maneuvers. Scientists have developed space junk identification systems, however, ...

Don't think heroism in cinema will ever die: Salman Khan

Fresh from the success of Dabangg 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says there are times when the makers go overboard with heroism but believes he is lucky to have struck the right balance in his films. Dabangg 3 saw Salman reprise his rol...

Odisha governor, CM greet people on Christmas

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas with the festival being celebrated across the state with gaiety and a spirit of bonhomie. Describing the festival as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019