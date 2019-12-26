Left Menu
MOBtexting Recognized as the Fastest Growing Technology Company in India & Asia Pacific by Deloitte

  PTI
  • |
  Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 26-12-2019 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:45 IST
BENGALURU, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's silicon city Bengaluru-based global cloud communication company, MOBtexting was awarded the fastest growing technology companies at the 15th edition of the Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 Awards. MOBtexting was ranked at 9th Position garnering triple-digit growth rate in last 3 years among 50 other public and private technology, media and telecommunications companies in India and was further ranked 86th fastest growing company in the Asia Pacific Technology 500 program.

The India Technology Fast 50 program is one of seven programs in the Asia Pacific (APAC), along with the Technology Fast 50 programs in China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea. The APAC Technology Fast 500 program forms part of a global program, with regional counterparts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and North America.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 916.4% growth rate over three years, MOBtexting has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing technology environment & enable businesses to communicate globally seamlessly.

"We are honoured to receive this award from Deloitte and would like to thank all our customers, partners, team members who have supported us throughout the journey," said Brijesh Kashyap, Co-founder & MD, MOBtexting.

MOBtexting offers a unique combination of the products & services coupled with a Voicebot, Programmable APIs assisting businesses to promote their brand, acquire customers and further engage better in today's society where social media plays a key role.

"Our consistent growth of 916.4% over three years has allowed us to re-invest in latest technology enabling our clients to authenticate users, communicate, engage and attribute their MROI in a better manner," said Ajay Gupta, Co-founder & Director, MOBtexting.

About MOBtexting

Founded in 2012 by Ajay Gupta & Brijesh Kashyap, MOBtexting is a Global Cloud Communication Platform with expertise in the field of A2P Messaging & Voice Telephony. MOBtexting provides unified Programmable APIs to communicate & engage customers in more than 195+ countries and voice telephony services with innovative features that enhance the relationship between businesses, its customers & other stakeholders.

MOBtexting serves over 10K+ clients globally from diverse verticals like eCommerce, OTT, Marketing Automation, Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Internet marketplaces, real estate, OTA & other fast-moving B2B & B2C business.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, MOBtexting also has a local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai & customers & partners across the globe.

About Deloitte Technology Fast50, India:

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program was launched in 2005. The program is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is a part of truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private). It includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

View the Deloitte Ranking Below:

https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2019-winners-report.html

https://www2.deloitte.com/global/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/technology-fast-500-apac.html

Website: www.mobtexting.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobtexting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mobtexting

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mobtexting

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059522/MOBtexting_team_with_Award.jpg

PWR PWR

