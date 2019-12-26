Marathi Litterateur Bhalchandra Nemade and Hindi Author Gyanranjan to Receive Akashdeep in Mumbai Under Amar Ujala s Shabd Samman

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• Amar Ujala Shabd Samman ceremony on 28th December at YB Chavan Center

• Both to be honored with 5 lakh each for their lifetime contribution, 5 more to receive prestigious literary awards

Acknowledged Marathi poet-novelist Bhalchandra Nemade and noted Hindi author-editor Gyanranjan would be awarded Akashdeep, the highest literary award for their lifetime contribution on December 28 evening in a grand award ceremony at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Poet-film maker Gulzar would present the awards.

The highest Shabd Samman, Akashdeep, is given simultaneously to one Hindi and one non-Hindi Indian language litterateur and includes 5 lakh cash, a citation and a bronze statue of Ganga to each. Commenting on the announcement, Bhalchandra Nemade has said, "This is, in essence, the recognition of the continuum of the camaraderie existing between the thought and linguistic culture of humane civilizations" while Gyanranjan described these awards as honour of the independent spirit of creativity.

Shabd Samman awards have been instituted by Amar Ujala Foundation to honour and recognize the best literary works in lndian Languages while encouraging the camaraderie between various Indian languages. The first Akashdeep awards were given to Girish Karnad (Kannad) for his unique contribution to non-Hindi literature and to Namvar Singh for his significant contribution in enriching Hindi literature.

It has been announced by the AUF that whoever would be honored with the non-Hindi Akashdeep next chapter, the award ceremony would be held in the state capital of that language state. Therefore, the second chapter of Amar Ujala Shabd Samman is being held in Mumbai in reverence of Bhalchandra Nemade's exemplary contribution to Marathi literature.

Best Hindi publications of 2018 in various categories also to be honored during the ceremony. These include the first published work and literary translation. Under the Chaap category three awards for fiction, non-fiction and poetry are being given. Pagalkhana by Gyan Chaturvedi (novel), Jab Tak Main Aayee Bahar by Gagan Gill (poetry) and Rasraj Pandit Jasraj (biography) by Suita Budhiraja are among them. The award for the best first published work (Thaap) would be given to Ambar Pandey for his collection Kolahal Ki Kavitayen. The award to honour making meaningful bridges between Indian languages, Bhasha Bandhu, would be given to Utpal Bannerjee for his commendable translation of Shankh Ghosh's Bangla essays Nihshabd Ki Tarjani.

A jury of well steeped litterateurs, consisting of acclaimed story writer Abdul Bismillah, versatile poet Arun Kamal, senior critic Nandkishore Acharya, famous poetess Anamika and well known critic Jyotish Joshi screened these publications. The jury gets changed ever year to maintain the high standards of fair judgment.

The Amar Ujala Shabd Samman has been instituted by Amar Ujala Foundation, promoted by Amar Ujala newspaper group, one of the five largest circulated dailies of India. Bhalchandra Nemade who has been honored with this year's Akashdeep has deeply impacted Marathi literature. His works like Kosla and Hindu have undoubtedly placed him among the foremost litterateurs of our time. Similarly, the other Akashdeep awardee, Gyanranjan, is considered a profound and prolific story writer who has co-led worthy literary movement. He is credited with infusing three generations with literary consciousness and ideology. It is an interesting coincidence that both Nemade and Gyanranjan were born in Maharashtra.

About Amar Ujala Limited (Previously known as Amar Ujala Publication Limited)

Amar Ujala, first fully integrated language Media Company is now in its 71st year of existence. With a significant youth connect and a well defined audience group, Amar Ujala has always lived up to its ethos of credible and fierce Journalism, true to its credo- Josh Sach ka. Reaching out to 47 million readers daily as per latest IRS report, Amar Ujala circulates 2.6 million copies daily as certified by Audit Bureau of Circulation. Not only this, Amar Ujala has a strong digital base with more than 10 million followers across various digital platforms. Being a pioneer in the integrated media space, Amar Ujala Limited has established businesses in activations, outdoor marketing, healthcare and print solutions with recent foray into media school space.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.