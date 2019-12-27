US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.95 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 28,675.34. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.32 points, or 0.23%, at 3,247.23, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.08 points, or 0.30%, to 9,049.47 at the opening bell.

