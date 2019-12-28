Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi freezes at 2.4 deg C; coldest day of season, fog affects air and rail traffic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 11:32 IST
Delhi freezes at 2.4 deg C; coldest day of season, fog affects air and rail traffic

The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, officials said. Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets.

Mercury fell to its lowest in Delhi this season with the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recording 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. Other observatories recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, a senior MeT Department official said.

Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport. Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official.

The official said that the flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metre and 175 metre. According to railway officials, 24 trains were delayed due to poor visibility, ranging from 2-5 hours. Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express delayed by five hours.

The air quality turned severe again on Saturday, as falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed allowed accumulation of pollutants. The overall air quality index stood at 413 at 10 am. Cold wave and severe cold day has been forecast over Delhi-NCR on Saturday, senior meteorologist at IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Since 1992, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was 2.4 degrees Celsius on December 30, 2013 and 2.3 degrees Celsius on December 11, 1996. The all-time record of low is zero degrees on December 27 in 1930, he said. With chilling cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department had said on Thursday.

"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department said. In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 15 consecutive "cold days" or a 15-day "cold spell". The last time such a long cold spell was witnessed was in December 1997. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

"Severe cold day/cold day" conditions are predicted till December 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Former Union min MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence during anti-CAA protests in country

Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the ...

Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on ...

Rajasthan: Cong recovers from LS jolt; Gehlot-Pilot truce holds

It was a year of ups and downs for the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. Barely six months after dislodging the BJP government in the state, the party failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. But it gained some of the lost g...

Hope Akshay's film does good or better business than mine: Salman on 'Radhe', 'Laxmi Bomb' clash

Salman Khan wants all of Akshay Kumars movies to perform well at the box office, including Laxmi Bomb that is set to release on the same day as his own film Radhe. The two superstars, who have shared screen space in films such as Mujhse Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019