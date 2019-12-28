Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi plunges to below 2 deg C in parts of Delhi; coldest day of season

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 16:38 IST
Delhi plunges to below 2 deg C in parts of Delhi; coldest day of season
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, officials said. The mercury even plunged to below two degrees Celsius in some areas with the Lodhi Road Observatory recording a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. The Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. The same temperature was recorded on December 30, 2013. Before that, the coldest day in December was December 11, 1996, when the minimum temperature recorded at the observatory was 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Other observatories recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, a senior Met Department official said. Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in the Palam Observatory area, which neighbors the city airport.

Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights were diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official. The official said that the flights were operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 meters and 175 meters.

According to railway officials, 24 trains were delayed due to poor visibility, ranging from 2-5 hours. Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express delayed by five hours. The air quality turned severe again on Saturday, as falling temperatures, high humidity, and low wind speed allowed the accumulation of pollutants. The overall air quality index stood at 413 at 10 am.

Cold wave and the severe cold day have been forecast over Delhi-NCR on Saturday, senior meteorologist at IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said. With chilling cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department had said on Thursday.

"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department said. In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 15 consecutive "cold days" or a 15-day "cold spell". The last time such a long cold spell was witnessed was in December 1997. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

"Severe cold day/cold day" conditions are predicted till December 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BMS to hold nationwide protest on Jan 3 against disinvestment, fixed term jobs

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the RSS-affiliate trade union, said it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday against government policies on disinvestment, privatisation and fixed-term employment in the country. We will hold nationwide protest at...

Kerala Guv faces protests from delegates at History Congress

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian History Congress IHC here on Saturday, with the BJP slamming it as government- sponsored. The protests were hel...

AMU students invite police officials for iftar

In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students sat with police officials posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests aga...

Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib concludes with religious ceremonies

Fatehgarh Sahib Pb, Dec 28 PTI&#160;The three-day annual Shaheedi Sabha held here to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singhs two sons, who were bricked alive during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, concluded on Saturday with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019