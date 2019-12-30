Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIMI raises concerns over slow utilisation of funds for mining-affected people

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 13:31 IST
FIMI raises concerns over slow utilisation of funds for mining-affected people
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Apex mineral body FIMI on Monday expressed concerns over slow utilization of funds collected from different districts under the government scheme for mining-affected people and stressed upon the creation of a miners' panel to advise the government to "gainfully utilize" the amount. "Accumulation of funds being collected by the government under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has touched Rs 33,273 crore by October 2019, but the spending has been just about 30 per cent... Rural and tribal community do not understand the District Mineral Foundation and the contribution of mining companies in DMF unless the existing accumulation is gainfully utilized.

"A miners committee should be formed to advise the government in this regard and FIMI is ready to take lead in this," the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said. Till October, the government has been able to utilize only Rs 10,537 crore, it said. This amount is also spread across 21 states and union territories and in 557 districts.

"Government has no action plan to gainfully utilize this mammoth accumulation of DMF funds which is only increasing every month," FIMI said. It further added that only 43 percent of projects have been completed, 34 percent are on-going, 17 percent yet to start and six percent projects have been canceled. When the license to operate is a necessity for miners, the 70 percent unspent amount, nearly Rs 22,735 crores is only creating unrest in the community.

Government collects DMF funds under three categories -- coal and lignite mining, major minerals (excluding coal and lignite) and minor minerals. "Slow utilization of DMF funds by the government is widening distance between community and miners. The development of the mineral resource is a serious business and is the backbone of infrastructure development for any country. India is a developing country and to achieve the government's vision of making India a 5 trillion economy, mining sector will play a decisive role," FIMI Secretary General R K Sharma said.

The purpose of DMF was to collect funds from the mining companies and spend directly on the welfare of people living near mining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Noida schools shut for two days amid severe cold

All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B...

Croatian court finds head of Hungary's MOL, Croatia's ex-PM guilty of bribery

A Croatian court ruled on Monday that the head of Hungarian energy group MOL and Croatias former prime minister were guilty in a corruption case, opening a new chapter in a legal saga that has been dragging on for almost a decade. Zsolt Her...

FOREX-Euro sails to 4-1/2-month high on trade and growth prospects

The euro hit a 4-12-month high on Monday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook knocked demand for dollars. Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the greenback, which has seen it dip f...

J&K grapples with severe cold as sub-zero temperatures dip further

Mercury continued its record-breaking spree in Srinagar as the city experienced the coldest night of the season so far at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, even as the MET Office has forecast spells of wet weather over the first week of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019