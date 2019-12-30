Pradhan calls for innovation in steel, mining industry

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged the steel and mining industry to undertake research activities as it will build the foundation for an advanced and vibrant sector. Pradhan remarks came after a meeting with the officials of CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology in Bhubaneswar.

"We should adopt an outcome oriented approach to contribute towards national economic growth. Innovation will be key to create a knowledge based entrepreneurial ecosystem. Heartening to know that small industries are also giving research opportunities to institutes in Odisha. These research activities will build the foundation for a technologically more advanced and vibrant mining and steel industry in the region," Pradhan said in a tweet. The minister lauded the institute for developing technology to utilise low grade iron ore and thermal grade coal for the industry.

If the indigenous technology developed by CSIR-IMMT is commercial viable they can bring a great change in the industry in India and Odisha, he said, adding the state can script a new chapter in the next wave of growth of Indian steel and minerals industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

