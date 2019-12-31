Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei says 'survival' top priority as sales fall short

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:39 IST
Huawei says 'survival' top priority as sales fall short
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said Tuesday that "survival" was its top priority after announcing 2019 sales were expected to fall short of projections as a result of US sanctions. The global leader in telecom networking equipment has been effectively banned by the United States from working with American firms on the grounds that it poses a national security threat -- an accusation the Chinese company has consistently denied.

Chairman Eric Xu said Huawei's sales revenue for 2019 was likely to reach 850 billion yuan (US$121 billion) -- up roughly 18 percent from the previous year. Though he said "business remains solid", the figure was lower than a previous forecast of US$125 billion.

In a New Year's message to employees, Xu said the US government was in the midst of a "strategic and long-term" campaign against the company that would create a "challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive". "Survival will be our first priority" in 2020, said Xu, the current chairman under the company's rotating leadership scheme.

He said Huawei would need to "go all out" to build up its mobile services ecosystem -- its answer to Google apps and services -- to "ensure that we can keep selling our smartphones in overseas markets". A bright spot was its smartphone business, posting "robust growth" with 240 million units shipped in 2019.

While telecom experts consider Huawei a global leader in 5G equipment -- in terms of both technology and price -- the company has faced obstacles and suspicion from the US and other countries wary of its close relationship with the Chinese government. US intelligence chiefs state flatly that Huawei cannot be trusted and its equipment is a threat to national security -- an accusation the company has dismissed.

Founded in 1987 by former People's Liberation Army engineer Ren Zhengfei, Huawei was dragged into the spotlight a year ago when Ren's daughter, senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States. Washington wants to put her on trial for allegedly lying to banks about violating Iran sanctions. Her extradition hearing begins on January 20.

The backlash against Huawei has only grown since Meng's arrest. Washington has banned US companies from selling equipment to Huawei, locking out the smartphone giant from access to Google's Android operating system.

Xu said Huawei expects to remain on the US entity list in 2020, adding that the world's number two smartphone maker will not grow as rapidly as it did in the first half of 2019. "It's going to be a difficult year for us," he said.

The US move against Huawei has come amid a wider trade war between Washington and Beijing, and analysts say the mini deal reached between the two countries will not help the company. "Pressure on Huawei will continue in the foreseeable future even if US-China trade tensions de-escalate," Kenny Liew, an analyst at Fitch Solutions, told AFP.

"Continued pressure is also aimed at ratcheting up the pressure on US allies to drop the Chinese supplier from their networks," Liew said, noting that Huawei will increasingly rely on its domestic market to drive growth. European telecommunications operators including Norway's Telenor and Sweden's Telia have also passed over Huawei as a supplier for their 5G networks as intelligence agencies warned against working with them.

Australia and Japan have meanwhile taken steps to block or tightly restrict the firm's participation in their rollouts of 5G. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also strongly hinted that Britain would follow suit. But other nations have not shut the door on Huawei, with Germany so far resisting pressure to exclude the company from supplying technology for its 5G infrastructure.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly said Berlin would insist on stringent security requirements without however banning individual companies. Chinese law requires individuals and organizations to assist and cooperate with national intelligence efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Taiwan passes law aimed at combating Chinese influence on politics

Taiwans parliament passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat perceived threats from China as the democratic island gears up for a presidential vote on Jan. 11 amid heightened tension with Beijing. The legislation is part of a yea...

DoT meets telecom operators, vendors to discuss 5G trials

A day after the government said all operators will be allowed to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, the Department of Telecom DoT held a meeting with various service providers and equipment vendors, including Huawei, to discuss the way ...

Keeping it 'process-driven', not focussing on results: Marnus Labuschagne

After witnessing a breakout year in 2019, Australias Marnus Labushcagne has said that he is trying to live in the present and not look too far ahead. The top-order batsman started the year at the 110th place in the ICC Test batsmen rankings...

IFIM Business School completes 100 per cent placements before the placement season

Bengaluru Karnataka India Dec 31 ANINewsVoir The IFIM Business School, among Indias top six AACSB-accredited Business Schools, based in Bengaluru, has set a new benchmark by achieving 100 per cent placement for students of PGDM batch 2018-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019