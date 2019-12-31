Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street inches lower as year-end record rally cools off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 23:07 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street inches lower as year-end record rally cools off
"It's getting to the point where I feel like Phase 1 is becoming more and more priced in," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street dipped in thin trading on the last day of the decade as a year-end rally powered by optimism around trade and an improving global outlook fizzled out, though the S&P 500 was still on course for its best year since 2013. The Dow Jones was on track for its second straight day of declines, shrugging off President Donald Trump's tweet that a Phase 1 U.S-China trade deal would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

"It's getting to the point where I feel like Phase 1 is becoming more and more priced in," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta. A relatively loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and upbeat economic indicators have put the S&P 500 on track for its best December in nine years.

The three major indexes posted their biggest one-day declines in about four weeks on Monday, in the absence of major updates on trade, and as investors booked profits. "With Phase 1 looking to be in the rearview mirror in the earlier part of January, we could go back to the same place where we are trying to figure out where things go from here as we look at a Phase 2 deal," Buchanan added.

On Tuesday, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with healthcare among the top drags. Schlumberger NV and Baker Hughes Co were among the top percentage decliners on the S&P, tracking lower oil prices.

At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 54.89 points, or 0.19%, at 28,407.25, the S&P 500 was down 5.29 points, or 0.16%, at 3,216.00. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.75 points, or 0.02%, at 8,944.24. Data showed a reading of the U.S. consumer confidence index was 126.5 in December, compared with a revised 126.8 in November.

Among sparse individual movers, U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group rose 1.4% after a consortium led by the China-based company agreed to buy a stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 17 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

EXPERT VIEWS-Scapegoats to supply chains: Five aims for the anti-slavery fight in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overse...

Delhiites welcome New Year at pubs, malls and anti-CAA protest sites

On the New Years eve, protest sites turned into celebration venues for scores of Delhiites who braved a chilly winter night to oppose the CAA, while several others thronged restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to ...

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals resume

Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Internet services, landline and mobile phones were ...

UPDATE 5-Angola hits 'Princess' dos Santos with asset freeze

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, in a sign that President Joo Loureno is taking a tougher line against the former first family. Since ending Jos Eduardo dos Santos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019