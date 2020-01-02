Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saishree Hospital first in Maharashtra to successfully perform Butterfly Technique surgery

A remarkable achievement by Dr Neeraj Adkar of Saishree Hospital for Special Surgery, he successfully performed the first surgery in Maharashtra using the revolutionary GKS BUTTERFLY - The rotating hinged knee system technique.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:34 IST
Saishree Hospital first in Maharashtra to successfully perform Butterfly Technique surgery
Patient Adhikarao Salunkhe. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): A remarkable achievement by Dr Neeraj Adkar of Saishree Hospital for Special Surgery, he successfully performed the first surgery in Maharashtra using the revolutionary GKS BUTTERFLY - The rotating hinged knee system technique. Global Knee System - Butterfly is a tri-compartmental rotating hinged knee which is stabilized in all planes and is available in both primary and revision systems.

65-year-old patient Adhikarao Salunkhe met with an accident in 2012 in Karad. In the year 2018, he came to SaiShree Hospital complaining about joint pain. Talking about his earlier accident history of 2012, the patient had a malunited fracture and was operated due to the same. Malunion is a condition where the bone aligns improperly after breaking. It was the same with Salunkhe. He was operated with intra-medullary nailing and subsequent implant removal was also done elsewhere.

The patient had osteoarthritis diagnosis in both his joints, thus he was operated for Bilateral Total Knee Replacement in SaiShree Hospital. Later it was diagnosed that the patient was having an infection in the right knee, and we had to do implant removal of the total knee replacement done on the right side and antibiotic beads (cement spacer) were inserted in the patient's right knee.

Due to earlier operative history and implant fixation and removal, several times it is noticed in such cases that there are chances of low-grade infection which cannot be detected immediately. When the infection was eradicated completely by using the antibiotic spacer, the patient underwent revision right TKR with butterfly prosthesis.

Throwing light on the positive features of GKS butterfly technique, it has the presence of Two Rotation Axis, a much deepened Trochlear Groove for an optimal patella tracking, asymmetrical shape of the femoral condyles and tibial articulating surface, that facilitates the kinematic, dynamic and tribiological functions that mimic the natural knee and the natural anatomy of the patient is almost reproduced. "Understanding the challenges in front of us, regarding the infected joint & the surgical history of the patient, I and my team believed that the butterfly technique would be an ideal solution to use while operating the patient for his revision joint replacement surgery," said Dr Neeraj Adkar, Pune's leading joint preservation and replacement surgeon, Chairman and Chief Orthopedic Surgeon at SaiShree Hospital.

Highlights of GKS techniques: * It is USFDA approved German joint technique.

* It is considered to be one of the cost-effective options available in market. * Surgically, it is trouble-free & high standard and mainly pocket-friendly for the patient

* This particular implant should only be carried out in complex cases, not in primary cases * It is useful in the times when TKR cases are unsuccessful or loosening of the implant is noticed or complex fractures after the total knee replacement are seen.

* Both Uncemented and Cemented options are available in this technique. "I got excellent medical treatment experience during my TKR operation. I was paranoid about the thought of surgery since it would have been my third or fourth surgery since I met with the accident in 2008," said Adhikarao Salunkhe.

"When I came to SaiShree hospital, it felt like it was an appropriate profitable decision. Since I got the best treatment which not only made me pain-free but also proved to be cost-effective. This technique is very useful for patients like me," added Salunkhe. It took around 2 hours for the procedure and the patient was discharged on the fourth day of the surgery. The patient returned to his routine daily chores. The surgery of revision TKR was done under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Adkar, Chairman and Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, SaiShree Hospital.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CISF personnel save passenger at Delhi airport; provide first aid

Prompt action by two CISF personnel saved the life of a Udaipur-bound passenger at Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday. The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi Internat...

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier: PM Modi

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020