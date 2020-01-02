Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto industry yet to submit study to Niti Aayog on EV transition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:57 IST
Auto industry yet to submit study to Niti Aayog on EV transition

The automobile industry is yet to submit its report on road map to transition two- and three-wheelers to full electric vehicles, according to a senior government official. At a meeting with industry representatives in June last year, the Niti Aayog had asked the industry to come back within two weeks with concrete steps towards the transition but manufacturers had stated they would need a minimum of four months to work on the same.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have opposed the Niti Aayog's plan to push for 100 per cent electric vehicles by completely banning conventional two- and three-wheelers. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had also stated that migration to EVs needs to be planned to ensure that the entire ecosystem is ready through a multi-year road map.

"At the meeting in June, for concrete steps towards the transition to electric vehicles, the auto industry had said that they will get a study done by an external agency and the recommendations will be shared with the government in four months. "But, so far, they have not submitted their recommendations to the Niti Aayog," the official told PTI.

The auto industry has been opposing proposal by the Niti Aayog to push for full conversion to EVs for ICE three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers of 150cc and below by 2025, saying a transition was completely uncalled for and could jeopardise the industry. In an interview with a business daily last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that India has a large market and big enough policy space to ensure growth of both internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs, and there is no need to speculate about the growth of either of the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...

CISF personnel save passenger at Delhi airport; provide first aid

Prompt action by two CISF personnel saved the life of a Udaipur-bound passenger at Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday. The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi Internat...

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier: PM Modi

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020