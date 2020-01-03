Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks give up gains as Middle East tensions flare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 10:26 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks give up gains as Middle East tensions flare
Image Credit: wikimedia

China and Hong Kong stocks turned negative on Friday, as investors worried about heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after U.S. air strikes killed a top Iranian commander.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 28,495.11, after climbing as much as 1.2% to a six-month high, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 11,291.30. ** On the mainland, the CSI300 index dropped 0.4% to 4,135.46 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,076.01.

** Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in a U.S. air strike on their convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. ** The tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. air strike was the main reason that knocked Hong Kong stocks off from a six-month high, Ample Finance Group analyst Alex Wong said.

** Investors flocked to gold for shelter, pushing the precious metal to a four-month high. ** Besides, market participants also tended to pocket gains after a recent rally, Wong added.

** The benchmark Hang Seng index had advanced 7% in the last month of 2019 amid signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. ** In China, worries over corporate earnings surfaced as companies began to publish annual estimates for 2019 and 2020, denting sentiment further for markets in the country.

** The world's most valuable liquor maker Kweichow Moutai dropped 4% to a near four-month low, extending its sharp correction from Thursday, after the consumer giant forecast full-year profit below estimates. ** There could be other blue-chip companies whose earnings estimates might disappoint, China Fortune Securities' analyst Yan Kaiwen said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.09%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9678 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.9643.

** By 0402 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.45% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...

New vehicle registrations declined 15 per cent in Maha in 2019

In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one o...

Canucks outlast Blackhawks to win sixth straight

Adam Gaudette scored the game winner while J.T. Miller collected four points as the Vancouver Canucks claimed their sixth straight win with a 7-5 home-ice victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. With overtime looming, Gaudette gain...

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests and said they should in fact be proud that the country is supporting the persecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020