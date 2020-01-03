Left Menu
Thailand cements its position as the next energy hub of Asia with Future Energy Asia 2020

Future Energy Asia will take place at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center (BITEC) from 12-14 February 2020. The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference returns to Bangkok once again, as Thailand cements its position as the next energy hub of Asia. This important event returns as global awareness of energy sustainability increases, and governments and energy providers transform their energy strategy to meet the potential enabled by clean energy technologies and an interconnected digital economy.

Thailand cements its position as the next energy hub of Asia with Future Energy Asia 2020
Image Credit: Future Energy Asia 2020

Endorsed by Thailand's Ministry of Energy and co-hosted by Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the event brings together the complete energy value chain in one meeting space, with a focus on gas, oil, and renewable energy. Taking place at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from 12-14 February 2020, the event will attract industry and government leaders, along with over 150+ exhibitors from 9 countries, 4,000+ trade buyers from over 50+ countries, 1000+ conference delegates and 200+ industry speakers.

Efficient and sustainable energy production is a key strategic aim for ASEAN, and a recent report on "Energy Interconnection in ASEAN for Sustainable and Resilient Societies", conducted by the ASEAN Centre for Energy, indicated that building energy interconnection in ASEAN and beyond is the key to advancing clean energy development.

Asia is home to 4.5 billion people, 60% of the global population, and this number is expected to increase by 20% over the next 30 years. At the same time, the Asia economy is expected to triple. These rises will have a significant impact on energy consumption around the region and an estimated $2.5 trillion of energy investment is needed by 2040.Transformation and development of the energy industry is required to meet these increased needs, and this launches opportunities for both integrated and non-integrated energy companies to transition from being traditional fuel suppliers to integrated energy providers.

By 2040, a fifth of Asia's primary energy supply will come from renewables; electricity demand will triple; while demand for natural gas and oil will rise by 64% and 44%, respectively. It's likely almost half of Asia Pacific's gas demand will be satisfied by LNG imports by 2040, and by that time will likely have overtaken Europe as the world's largest natural gas importer. Alongside huge growth in renewables, we will witness an unprecedented energy transformation in the region.

Future Energy Asia, under the support of the Thailand Ministry of Energy, provides the perfect platform for the public and private sector to meet and discuss future energy sustainability needs. Focusing on oil, gas and renewables, the event will outline how mixed fuels and technologies can be used to meet growing energy demand, improve efficiency and support the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The event is hosted by dmg events, the internationally renowned event organizer. Three conference streams will run during the event. A strategic conference for oil, gas and energy leaders to discuss how energy transformation will shape over the next decade, and a technical conference which features two on-floor and free-to-attend Centres of Technical Excellence (COTES), where over 100 technical experts will deliver key technical insights and drill down into themes outlined within the Strategic Conference.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, added: "We are delighted to return to Thailand to host this prestigious event dedicated to advancing integrated energy technologies that meet the changing demands of the region. This large-scale event provides an excellent opportunity to drive collaboration between new energy suppliers, electricity generators and the energy transition supply chain, to help build the ASEAN bridge to a clean energy future. Global buyers and sellers will return to display their products and services and establish alliances and partnerships with a global community of energy focused businesses. The conference enables important discussions between all stakeholders to address both political and business challenges. Our 2018 event resulted in over 3,000 trade delegates in attendance, 200 strategic and technical conference speakers and 100 exhibiting companies, and we are warmly anticipating further success in 2020."

Future Energy Asia is part of dmg events' Global Energy Division conference and exhibition portfolio, which includes some of the world's largest and most important events, including the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Gastech in Barcelona, and the Global Petroleum Show (GPS) in Canada.

