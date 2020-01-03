Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland set for 2019 budget surplus of 0.4% of GDP - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:51 IST
Ireland set for 2019 budget surplus of 0.4% of GDP - minister
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ireland's finance minister confirmed on Friday that the state likely ended 2019 with a budget surplus of 0.4% of gross domestic product after tax receipts for last year came in 1.4 billion euros ahead of expectations. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last month raised the projected surplus to 0.4% of GDP from 0.2% in October after another unexpected surge in corporate tax receipts. GDP figures for the final quarter of 2019 are due to be released in March.

Receipts for all the main tax categories were in line with expectations with the exception of corporation tax, which ended 2019 1.4 billion euros ahead of forecast, Donohoe said in a statement before full data due to be released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Jitender wins trials for Asian Championship, has chance to shut doors on Sushil's Olympic dreams

Jitender Kumar earned a chance to shut the door on celebrated Sushil Kumars hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic by winning the 74kg trials for the season-opener in Italy and the Asian Championships on Friday. However to compete at the...

Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran general

Berlin, Jan 3 AFP Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region. We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through ...

Parminder Dhindsa quits as SAD legislative party leader

Days after his father and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa rebelled against the top Akali leadership, former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Friday resigned from the post of the leader of the SAD legislative party. Su...

Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US 'crimes'

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to protest against American crimes, an AFP correspondent reported, after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad Friday. Chanting Death to America and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020