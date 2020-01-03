AIBSNLEA seeks allotment of USO Fund projects to BSNL on nomination basis

All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd Executives' Association has urged the telecom department for allotment of USO Fund projects to the company on a 'nomination basis' saying this would help in its revival. Listing out Universal Services Obligation or USO Funded projects like LWE Phase-II (left wing extremism affected states), mobile coverage project in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and uncovered villages, the association said "these projects' cost is more than Rs 10,000 crore and if the same are allotted to BSNL on nomination basis, it will create huge assets for the nation and BSNL and also help the BSNL to revive".

It further said that considering the presence and infrastructure of BSNL, for providing mobile services in left over LWE areas "with desired advantage to maintain homogeneity in network and seamless mobile connectivity, it is requested that the LWE-II and other projects may kindly be allotted to BSNL on nomination basis so as to utilise the resources efficiently and effectively for the welfare of the nation as well as the state-owned BSNL". In its letter to Telecom Secretary, the All India BSNL Executives' Association said BSNL being the government Agency and having resources at ground level can best deliver the projects in time bound manner.

"With the allotment of these projects to BSNL, it will empower and help in reviving BSNL and make it self-sustainable ..." said the letter dated January 2, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.