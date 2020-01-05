Left Menu
Development News Edition

Credit goes to Mukherjee, Chidambaram and Jaitley for strong action against Sahara: Sebi ex-chief Sinha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:52 IST
Credit goes to Mukherjee, Chidambaram and Jaitley for strong action against Sahara: Sebi ex-chief Sinha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Crediting three successive finance ministers -- Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram and late Arun Jaitley -- for Sebi's strong action against Sahara Group, the market regulator's former chief U K Sinha has said the three leaders stood their ground and did not interfere in the matter despite repeated attempts by vested interests. Sinha also praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his sound advice on how to balance the multiple roles of Sebi, and applauded current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a "very inquisitive" leader and always being firm in his belief that no person big or small should be spared for any wrongdoing.

Sebi had ordered Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) in 2011 to refund the money raised from investors through certain bonds known as Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs). According to their own admissions, the net amount raised by the two companies was more than Rs 24,000 crore from over 3 crore investors.

After a long process of appeals and cross-appeals, the Supreme Court on August 31, 2012 upheld Sebi's directions asking the two firms to refund the money collected from investors with 15 percent interest. In his new book 'Going Public: My Time at Sebi', Sinha has said that the Sahara case attracted substantial media attention and political leaders across the party took keen interest in the matter.

The biggest and most expensive legal minds in the country appeared for Sahara at various stages. During the meetings of the parliamentary standing committee on Finance, and even outside, questions were raised as if one business group had been targeted in a singular manner in trying to amend the Sebi Act, Sinha added.

The former Sebi Chairman, during whose tenure the case was at its most important juncture, also said that attempts were made in a variety of ways, including threats of raising privilege motions in the Parliament and by intimidating Sebi officials. "However, it goes to the credit of successive finance ministers -- Mukherjee, Chidambaram and Jaitley -- that they stood their ground and didn't interfere in the matter," he added.

In addition, he said the ministers and officials of the finance ministry also deserve credit for upholding the rule of law and keeping up the morale of Sebi officials. In his book, Sinha has also mentioned about his meetings with the two prime ministers.

He said Singh always had some sound advice on how to balance the multiple roles of Sebi and what the main focus area for the government is at any given time. Writing about Modi, the former chief of Sebi said he always came across as being very inquisitive and his priority was to make market supervision strict.

"Nobody should be allowed to get away after committing irregularities, deterrent action should be taken against the perpetrators. The biggest strength was his (Modi) firm belief that no person, big or small, should be spared," the former IAS officer has written in the book published by Penguin India. With regard to the Supreme Court, Sinha said the apex court took several extraordinary measures, such as prohibiting all the other courts and tribunals from dealing with this matter, appointing a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor the progress made by Sebi and directing that the money be deposited with the regulator.

"The fact that about 60 percent of the principal amount has been realized or received is because of the steadfastness of the Supreme Court," he noted. Sahara Group has been maintaining that it had already refunded almost the entire money collected from investors and the funds it had to deposit with Sebi for further repayment to the bondholders of its two companies amounted to double payment.

As per the latest disclosed figures, Sebi has been able to distribute nearly Rs 100 crore to genuine investors who had filed their claims, out of over Rs 20,000 crore collected from Sahara and the interest earned on that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

A man died after being attacked by a shark off Australias southwest coast on Sunday, officials said, adding that patrols of the area would be increased. The West Australian state government said the attack occurred near Cull Island, which l...

Over 100 infants die in two Jodhpur hospitals: Report

Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital. While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in D...

Mumbai: Farmer, minor daughter detained outside CM's residence

A 45 year-old farmer and his minor daughter were detained outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays residence in suburban Bandra on Sunday when they came to meet him over some bank-related issue, police said. The duo was later re...

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA: Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots. Shah assured members of minority communities that none of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020