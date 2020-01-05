Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after ten-day break

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 14:46 IST
Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after ten-day break
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district reopened for tourists on Sunday after remaining closed for ten days for the annual census of the estuarine crocodiles, a senior forest official said. The national park receives around one lakh tourists every year, the official said.

"The restriction on the visitors was imposed to prevent noise pollution during the headcount exercise of the reptiles in Bhitarkanika," divisional forest officer of Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife), Bikash Ranjan Das said. The national park was closed for the annual census of the estuarine crocodiles from December 26, 2019, to January 4, 2020.

"We are ready to host domestic and international tourists after a ten-day break," he said. At least 1,757 salt-water crocodiles including albino species were counted this year along the water-bodies of Mahanadi deltaic region while the census figure, recorded last year, stood at 1,742, Das said.

Bhitarkanika National Park has re-established itself as the country's lone habitation corridor for albino estuarine crocodiles, according to the latest findings. "There are large habitats for saltwater crocodiles in Sundarbans in West Bengal and large mangrove wetlands in the Andaman Islands, but those cannot match density and population of crocodile available in Bhitarkanika," crocodile researcher Dr. Sudhakar Kar said.

The crocodile conservation program was launched way back in 1975 and then, two white crocodiles had been counted in the Bhitarkanika water bodies, he said. "Albino species were also earlier sighted in the past years. However, we are apprehensive about their mortality rate. As they have been re-sighted, the brackish water bodies of the national park have emerged as favorable habitation for white crocodiles," he said.

Das said visitors are required to submit identity- proof for entering the national park. Boat journey along the mangrove-covered water bodies is a major attraction for tourists. On any given day, 350-400 tourists make the voyage on water bodies by boats and there would be no compromise on the safety aspect, forest officials said.

The private boats which are devoid of life jackets and other safety gadgets for tourists are barred from operating, they said. The boats and vessels owned by the department are all armed with safety equipment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from Janua...

1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody

Jackson US, Jan 5 AP One of two prisoners believed to have escaped from one of several Mississippi prisons recently rocked by violence is back in custody, authorities said early Sunday. The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted just...

Claims worth Rs 4,800 cr admitted from fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL

The Reserve Bank-appointed administrator of beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Limited DHFL has admitted close to Rs 4,800 crore of claims submitted by fixed deposit holders of the company, a source said. Nearly 55,000 public depositor holde...

All deaths during anti-CAA protests in UP caused by police bullets: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that all deaths during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh were caused by police bullets. Akhilesh, who visited the residence of Mohammad Wakil killed during an anti-CAA protest in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020