PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 6
- Compass chairman Paul Walsh to step down https://on.ft.com/2ujP2hD - BP sets target to create five unicorns by 2025 https://on.ft.com/2QMTD3A
- Boris Johnson urges Trump to 'de-escalate' tension with Iran https://on.ft.com/36suDFq Overview
- Compass Group Plc Chairman Paul Walsh has decided to step down and the caterer has commenced the search for his replacement. - BP Plc is aiming to create five $1 billion businesses by 2025 with the set up of a subsidiary, Launchpad, that would focus on building large-scale businesses to run parallel to existing hydrocarbon divisions and specialise in digital and low-carbon technologies and the circular economy.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after returning from a New Year break in the Caribbean, urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to de-escalate tensions with Iran following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States.
