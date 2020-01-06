Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and Amazon India said on Monday they will build on the robust offline and online capabilities to create significant value for customers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:00 IST
Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online
The two companies have entered into long-term business agreements for expanding the reach. Image Credit: ANI

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and Amazon India said on Monday they will build on the robust offline and online capabilities to create significant value for customers. The two companies had entered into long-term business agreements for expanding the reach of FRL stores and consumer brands through the Amazon India marketplace.

As part of the agreements, Amazon India will become the authorised online sales channel for FRL stores. FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace and its programmes. FRL will leverage its existing infrastructure, strong product knowledge and extensive brand portfolio resulting in higher store productivity and improved margins.

FRL currently attracts over 350 million footfalls across its retail network. Amazon India's marketplace will enable FRL to reach a wider customer base. "This collaboration will drive synergies through FRL's well-entrenched consumer-centric national network and Amazon India's tech-enabled distribution footprint," both companies said in a joint statement.

Customers will be able to order on physical and digital channels for a wide range of food, FMCG, fashion, footwear and homeware categories in a seamless manner. FRL will list on the Amazon Prime Now programme, allowing customers to get food, grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

FRL will soon list stores like Big Bazaar and Food hall in more cities on the Amazon India marketplace. FRL and Amazon India signed two agreements focusing on key categories. The first will focus on groceries, general merchandise and beauty categories. The second will focus on fashion and apparel, footwear, jewellery, watches, luggage, travel gear, eyewear, perfumes and related accessories.

FRL and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores and the results have been encouraging, the companies said. Wider scale-up is already underway. Both companies plan on rolling this out across the entire FRL store chain based on agreed timelines. "Amazon and Future Retail share common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner," said Kishore Biyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Future Retail Ltd.

"This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other's strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price," he said. Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President and Country Head of Amazon India, said: "FRL's national footprint of stores offering thousands of products across fashion, appliances, home, kitchen and grocery will now be available to millions of customers shopping on Amazon.in in hours across 25-plus cities."

FRL serves millions of customers in more than 400 cities in every state of the country with over 1,500 stores that cover over 16 million square feet of retail space. Big Bazaar, its flagship chain is regularly ranked among the most trusted retail brands in the country. The small store neighbourhood retail chains, EasyDay and Heritage Fresh, operate closer home to customers and offer member-customers a range of services.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com Inc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. I swear to God, Im not nearly this emotional at home, said the versatile actor in his ac...

Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.This is a pilot clinic, because w...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020