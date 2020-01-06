Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and Amazon India said on Monday they will build on the robust offline and online capabilities to create significant value for customers. The two companies had entered into long-term business agreements for expanding the reach of FRL stores and consumer brands through the Amazon India marketplace.

As part of the agreements, Amazon India will become the authorised online sales channel for FRL stores. FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace and its programmes. FRL will leverage its existing infrastructure, strong product knowledge and extensive brand portfolio resulting in higher store productivity and improved margins.

FRL currently attracts over 350 million footfalls across its retail network. Amazon India's marketplace will enable FRL to reach a wider customer base. "This collaboration will drive synergies through FRL's well-entrenched consumer-centric national network and Amazon India's tech-enabled distribution footprint," both companies said in a joint statement.

Customers will be able to order on physical and digital channels for a wide range of food, FMCG, fashion, footwear and homeware categories in a seamless manner. FRL will list on the Amazon Prime Now programme, allowing customers to get food, grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

FRL will soon list stores like Big Bazaar and Food hall in more cities on the Amazon India marketplace. FRL and Amazon India signed two agreements focusing on key categories. The first will focus on groceries, general merchandise and beauty categories. The second will focus on fashion and apparel, footwear, jewellery, watches, luggage, travel gear, eyewear, perfumes and related accessories.

FRL and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores and the results have been encouraging, the companies said. Wider scale-up is already underway. Both companies plan on rolling this out across the entire FRL store chain based on agreed timelines. "Amazon and Future Retail share common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner," said Kishore Biyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Future Retail Ltd.

"This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other's strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price," he said. Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President and Country Head of Amazon India, said: "FRL's national footprint of stores offering thousands of products across fashion, appliances, home, kitchen and grocery will now be available to millions of customers shopping on Amazon.in in hours across 25-plus cities."

FRL serves millions of customers in more than 400 cities in every state of the country with over 1,500 stores that cover over 16 million square feet of retail space. Big Bazaar, its flagship chain is regularly ranked among the most trusted retail brands in the country. The small store neighbourhood retail chains, EasyDay and Heritage Fresh, operate closer home to customers and offer member-customers a range of services.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com Inc. (ANI)

