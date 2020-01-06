Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of 1 unit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:30 IST
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of 1 unit

Tata Motors did not produce a single unit of its entry-level car Nano in 2019 although it sold just one unit in February even as the company is yet to officially retire Ratan Tata's "people's car". According to a regulatory filing by the company, Tata Motors had zero production and sales of the Nano in December 2019 while it produced 82 units and sold 88 units in December 2018.

Similarly, in November 2019 there was zero production and sales of the entry-level model, whereas in the year-ago period it produced 66 units and sold 77 units. In October 2019 also, according to the filing, it did not produce or sell any unit of the Nano while in the year-ago month it rolled out 71 units while selling 54 units.

In the first nine months of 2019 also Tata Motors did not produce a single unit of Nano. The company did not sell a single unit in any month last year except February when it sold just one, according to several regulatory filings by the company.

Tata Motors has so far been maintaining that no decision has been made yet on the future of the Nano saying production planning of a car is a "conscious management of demand, system inventory and planned efficiencies". It has, however, admitted that in its current form the Nano will not meet the new safety regulations and BS-VI emission norms.

Tata Motors had unveiled Nano in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being "the people's car", as dubbed by the then Tata group chief Ratan Tata. However, it could not live up to the billing with sales dwindling over the years. On the issue of discontinuing the Nano, the company has been insisting that "decisions on product life cycle is a holistic view taken after considering the market developments, regulations and emerging competitive landscape. Any such decisions are announced as and when it's taken".

Company officials had, however, hinted that production and sales of the Nano would stop from April 2020 as Tata Motors has no plans to invest further on the model to meet strict emission norms under Bharat Stage-VI, which come into effect from April 1 this year and other safety regulations. The Nano was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to Rs 1 lakh for the basic model despite cost escalations, with Tata insisting that "a promise is a promise".

However, from the beginning, Nano courted trouble. It was originally planned to be rolled out from Tata Motors' proposed plant at Singur in West Bengal, where it faced intense political and farmer protests against land acquisition. The company had to shift its production to a new plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Instances of the car catching fire initially after it was launched didn't help its cause either. Tata had admitted that the company made the mistake of promoting the Nano as 'the cheapest car'.

It became a loss-making model for Tata Motors with ex-Tata Sons chairman Mistry, who was abruptly removed from the post, even claiming that the Nano "consistently lost value, peaking at Rs 1,000 crore". Mistry also termed the Nano one of the "legacy hotspots" and there was "no line of sight to profitability for the Nano, (or) any turnaround strategy".

He had also claimed that Tata Motors did not stop producing the car due to "emotional reasons".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. use of force aggravating Middle East tension

China criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.A U.S. drone stri...

Cong, AAP, Left creating unrest in country, universities: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, AAP and left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country. I condemn the violence which took place last ...

Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong

The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a masked mob, saying the perpetrators of the crime must be identified within 24 hou...

Euro zone Dec business activity close to stagnation despite services bounce

Euro zone business activity remained close to stagnation at the end of last year, a survey showed on Monday, as an upturn in services activity only partially offset a continued decline in the blocs manufacturing industry. IHS Markits final ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020