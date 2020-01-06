MBD Group launches pre-primary books featuring Disney themes

MBD group announced the launch of pre-primary books at the New Delhi World Book Fair in January 2020. Created for children aged between 3 to 5 years, the books will feature popular Disney and Pixar stories from Mickey & Friends, Princess, The Lion King, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story franchises and more.

The program has been divided into three years of pre-school for 3 to 5-year-old children. The curriculum areas, including Languages, Maths, Environmental Studies and Art, have been designed keeping in mind the five domains of development enlisted in the NCERT pre-school curriculum. The five domains include physical well-being, health and motor development; personal, social and emotional development; creative and aesthetic development; language and cognitive development.

To make the journey fun and engaging, Disney themes have been integrated keeping in mind the character attributes and the original story. For example, Disney Princess Rapunzel loves painting, she is an artist by nature and hence she has been integrated into art and craft series.

"Combining MBD's educational expertise with Disney themes, we hope to give kids an opportunity to embark on a magical learning adventure alongside their favorite Disney characters. With the launch of Pre-primary series with Disney Publishing, we aim to create a fun learning moments and nurture children's curiosity and creativity," said Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD group.

