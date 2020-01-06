Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakriti E-Mobility partners with US-based Ridecell for tech solutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:12 IST
Prakriti E-Mobility partners with US-based Ridecell for tech solutions

App-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Ridecell Inc as its technology partner in India for its all-electric cab service, Evera. The company also announced the launch of its app-based EV cab services across the national capital region (NCR).

Ridecell Technology provides a comprehensive end-to-end mobility solution that allows Prakriti E-Mobility to quickly launch the fleet and streamline efficiencies through predictive analytics for fleet operations and maintenance, the company said. "We are excited to be working closely with Ridecell to bring a unique mobility service to India," Prakriti E-Mobility CEO and Co-founder Nimish Trivedi said.

Ridecell's technology solution will equip Prakriti E-Mobility with a seamless, comprehensive and customisable platform, he said. The technology will also offer a complete shared mobility platform that includes a rider and driver app, a cloud-based operational dash board to control vehicle assignment, ride pricing and other critical service parameters, the company said.

Co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, Prakriti E-Mobility provides app-based cab services with features such as zero surge charge and cancellation fee, among others. "We are excited to be working with Prakriti E-mobility to launch a sustainable transportation solution in India. Our advanced technology helps maximise operational efficiencies so our customers can build sustainable and profitable shared mobility businesses," Ridecell CEO Aarjav Trivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it saw no threat of nuclear weapons proliferation after Irans decision to abandon limitations on enriching uranium.The ministry said that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal ...

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement

Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander...

Germany World Cup 'ghost-goal' keeper Tilkowski dies

Berlin, Jan 6 AFP Former Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who conceded a controversial Geoff Hurst ghost-goal at the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 84, his family told AFP subsidiary SID on Monday. During the England v West ...

Modi govt faces unprecedented criticism over attacks on JNU students by masked goons

The Modi government on Monday came under massive attack from the opposition, youths, actors, activists and business tycoons over the horrifying violence on JNU students, with the Congress describing the rampage by masked goons as an exampl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020