Prakriti E-Mobility partners with US-based Ridecell for tech solutions

App-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Ridecell Inc as its technology partner in India for its all-electric cab service, Evera. The company also announced the launch of its app-based EV cab services across the national capital region (NCR).

Ridecell Technology provides a comprehensive end-to-end mobility solution that allows Prakriti E-Mobility to quickly launch the fleet and streamline efficiencies through predictive analytics for fleet operations and maintenance, the company said. "We are excited to be working closely with Ridecell to bring a unique mobility service to India," Prakriti E-Mobility CEO and Co-founder Nimish Trivedi said.

Ridecell's technology solution will equip Prakriti E-Mobility with a seamless, comprehensive and customisable platform, he said. The technology will also offer a complete shared mobility platform that includes a rider and driver app, a cloud-based operational dash board to control vehicle assignment, ride pricing and other critical service parameters, the company said.

Co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, Prakriti E-Mobility provides app-based cab services with features such as zero surge charge and cancellation fee, among others. "We are excited to be working with Prakriti E-mobility to launch a sustainable transportation solution in India. Our advanced technology helps maximise operational efficiencies so our customers can build sustainable and profitable shared mobility businesses," Ridecell CEO Aarjav Trivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.