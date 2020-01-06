Left Menu
Many forces trying to 'defame' govt on economic situation: Rajnath Singh

  Updated: 06-01-2020 19:01 IST
Many forces trying to 'defame' govt on economic situation: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there are many forces trying to "defame" the Centre over the economic situation but the government understands the issues faced by traders and is working towards resolving them. Speaking at an event organized by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Singh said he had discussed with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri the issue of sealing of "unauthorized" commercial properties.

CAIT had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an amnesty scheme to protect more than 10 lakh traders from the "onslaught of sealing" in the national capital. "I talked to Hardeep Singh Puri on sealing and he said it is being taken care of," Singh said.

He asserted that the economic slowdown is part of a global economic recession and developed countries are more affected by it than India. "There are many forces in the country who are trying to defame the NDA government on the economic issues but the government is not only aware of the issues facing the traders but also actively working towards its resolution," Singh said.

Calling traders a very important part of the Indian economy, Singh assured them that their concerns related to the e-commerce sector will be addressed. CAIT claimed that e-commerce firms are also responsible for distortion in prices of different products on online portals.

"Strong action would be taken against anyone who violates the FDI policy no matter how big they are," Singh said.

