Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jalesh Cruises to introduce second ship by October 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:40 IST
Jalesh Cruises to introduce second ship by October 2020

Subhash Chandra-owned Essel Group's Jalesh Cruises, which sailed its first ship Karnika on April 17 last year, is planning to introduce a second vessel by October 2020 following robust demand for cruise tourism in India. "We witnessed huge demand since Karnika sailed from Mumbai on April 17, 2019. We are witnessing huge growth in bookings. In this calendar year we expect minimum 35-40 per cent growth in bookings from last year," Jalesh Cruises Strategic Advisor Rajiv Duggal told PTI here on Monday on the sidelines of the launch of world's first 4-day business-to-business jewellery exhibition on board Karnika from January 6.

He said, in order to cater to this growing demand, the company is planning to launch another vessel by October this year. "Cruise is also a huge employment generating medium and cruise ships are heavy with crew member. Currently, in Karnika we have 900 crew and we will be adding another 900 with the new vessel," he said.

As a long term goal, the company is planning to have 4-5 ships in next 5 years, he added. The growing segments for cruise tourism in the country are wedding, meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) and young independent travellers, he said.

"Destination weddings are now slowly getting extended to cruise as we are witnessing growing interest in the segment and MICE is also a huge segment for us. Young independent travellers are a huge opportunity for us. We are planning to tap all three segments," he added. Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia, who was also present on the occasion, said the country is in an exciting phase of the travel and tourism industry and cruise tourism will play a vital role in the sector's rapid growth.

"We are undertaking several steps towards expansion and swift implementation of initiatives that will significantly boost cruise tourism in India. We are proud of setting a benchmark by being the first in the world to have a jewellery exhibition on board the Karnika cruise," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles QB Wentz says he's OK after head injury

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday morning he is feeling well, hours after being knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against Seattle with a head injury. The Seahawks won 17-9 to advance.So dang proud of this team and how we...

South Africa v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Cape Town, Jan 6 AFP Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday England, first innings, 269South Africa, first innings, 223 England, second innings overnight 2...

Punjab govt sanctions Rs 650 cr for rejuvenation of Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah

The Punjab government on Monday approved a Rs 650-crore project for the rejuvenation of highly polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. The nod was given by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who asked the Local Government Department to ensure the ...

Sikh body member asked to clean utensils by Akal Takht for 'buying liquor'

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday issued an edict awarding a religious punishment to a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC member for buying a liquor bottle. As per the Sikh religious tenets, buying or consuming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020