Talview partners with LinkedIn Talent Hub to put AI-powered live video interviewing inside the New ATS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) recruitment start-up Talview today announces that it's an integration partner with LinkedIn's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Talent Hub.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:32 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:32 IST
Talview. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 07 (ANI/PRNewswire): Artificial Intelligence (AI) recruitment start-up Talview today announces that it's an integration partner with LinkedIn's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Talent Hub. LinkedIn Talent Hub allows organizations to source, manage, and hire candidates from one place, and Talview's live interviewing capabilities are now integrated into the LinkedIn Talent Hub experience.

Talview's AI-powered Instahiring Experience platform combines three techniques to drastically reduce time-to-hire: Automating routine recruiting tasks, anytime interviewing and assessments, and capturing and reusing data from across the hiring process. The platform leverages natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and video analytics to speed up hiring by 60 per cent and improve candidate experience.

LinkedIn Talent Hub is the only ATS built on the LinkedIn network with more than 645 million members. The platform also provides companies with insights throughout the hiring process, allowing them to make better talent decisions and gain an edge over the competition. Talview Live interviewing's integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub will allow users to interview candidates anytime, anywhere, assess coding, writing, speaking, soft skills, and even verify the authenticity of candidates through secure proctoring.

Live video interviewing is becoming increasingly important in today's job market as it allows organizations to hire the best global and local employees without requiring them to travel onsite for an interview. Talview's video interviewing software also streamlines scheduling and let's interview teams capture and save their comments on candidates.

"Every company needs video interviewing to access the best digital talent globally", said Sanjoe Jose, CEO of Talview. "Over 90 per cent of users we've surveyed are very positive about their experience as it gives them access to more employers across the globe", he added. "Partnering with Talview helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience", said Katherine Tsay, Business Development at LinkedIn.

"We will continue to work closely to ensure our customers can source, manage, and hire candidates all in one place", added Tsay. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

