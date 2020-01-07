Left Menu
VVDN's 5G business unit expands its L1 engineering capability for development of 5G Solutions (CU/DU, RU, Small Cell, Repeaters and UE Test Equipment)

VVDN is expanding its capabilities on 5G network infrastructure solutions and as a part of strategy VVDN is focused on providing custom engineering solutions on the design and development of 5G-network equipment around Layer 1.

  Gurugram (Haryana)
  Updated: 07-01-2020 12:31 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 12:31 IST
VVDN's 5G business unit expands its L1 engineering capability for development of 5G Solutions (CU/DU, RU, Small Cell, Repeaters and UE Test Equipment)
VVDN 5G L1 Engineering. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN is expanding its capabilities on 5G network infrastructure solutions and as a part of strategy VVDN is focused on providing custom engineering solutions on the design and development of 5G-network equipment around Layer 1. VVDN has also developed 5G Layer 1 IP's (high phy and low phy) and these IP's enable faster development of custom solutions. VVDN is focused on doing the engineering for below-given solutions in the 5G space:

* CU/DU * Radio Units

* Small Cell * Fronthaul eCPRI multiplexers

* Layer 1 Acceleration Cards "VVDN is committed to put a significant investment in 5G space and one of the major focus areas is 5G Layer 1. We are also planning to do turnkey projects for our customers and provide them with the complete integrated solutions. We are offering IP's as well as custom engineering services around Layer 1," said Joseph George, Vice President- 5G business unit.

VVDN is partnered with multiple silicon companies and is using either FPGA or SOC for 5G solutions based on customer requirements. The strong partnerships with silicon vendors have enabled VVDN to deliver the 5G reference solutions to: * Telecom Operators

* Tier 1 and Tier 2 Telecom Equipment Vendors * Large System Integrators

* Server Vendors 5G is set to pick up momentum in 2020 and customers are continuously looking for strategic partnerships to enable next-generation 5G solutions. VVDN is targeting global markets for providing its services and focused on certain key regions.

"VVDN is certain to grow its revenues significantly in the 5G space and we have already achieved significant design wins in North America, Korea, India and Japan regions. VVDN is committed to put investment to create an advance lab for 5G in India, which would make India a major hub for development for 5G solutions," said Vivek Bansal, President Engineering. "In addition, VVDN's combined capability of product engineering & manufacturing would attract customers to work with us for complete product development as well as mass production," added Bansal.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

