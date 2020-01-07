Left Menu
Naturevibe Botanicals Unveils its Brand Mascot Mr. Fittles for Indian Market

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-01-2020 17:51 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 17:51 IST
The mascot represents healthy lifestyle influenced by conscious food choices

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Undertaking an innovative marketing initiative, Naturevibe Botanicals, India’s leading Health & Organic food brand, today unveiled its mascot, Mr. Fittles for the Indian market. The mascot will define and represent the brand. The animated avatar is a reflection of the brand's core values, culture and goals.

The mascot, symbolic of healthy and clean living while being fun and quirky, has been conceptualized to spread awareness around conscious living and the paramount significance of food in achieving one’s health targets. As a part of a unique marketing strategy, the mascot will further strengthen brand image among the consumers by increasing brand awareness. It will also help build relationships and bridge the gap between the producer and the consumer.

Commenting on the launch of mascot, Rishabh Chokhani, Founder, CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our new brand mascot to our consumers. With Mr. Fittles, we plan to communicate the essence of our brand and bring to life the fun element while making healthy decisions. This way, the mascot is a perfect connection between the consumers and the brand.”

Naturevibe Botanicals will engage the mascot to educate people about the benefits of the products and help them make the right choices for their health. It will create awareness among consumers to choose nutrients over calories. Upon the success of the new icon in the Indian market, the brand will be introducing it globally.

About Rishabh Chokhani

A management graduate, visionary and health enthusiast, Mr. Rishabh Chokhani is the CEO of Naturevibe Botanicals, US. Born in a business family that is into pharmaceutical manufacturing and exports, research and development of compounds, distributors of cosmetic chemicals, Mr. Chokhani founded Naturevibe Botanicals in 2017.

His passion for health and wellness started with his own transformation from being obese to being fit and healthy. Following his passion, he plans to start operations in India under a subsidiary of Naturevibe Botanicals, to sell and promote greener ways of living by providing the best natural alternatives and organic food.

About Naturevibe Botanicals

Founded in 2017 by Mr. Rishabh Chokhani, Naturevibe Botanicals manufactures and sells the highest quality of organic products worldwide. Based in the United States, the company encourages people to choose a healthy, nutritious, chemical-free lifestyle.

All organic products marketed by Naturevibe Botanicals boast of tremendous medicinal properties, which prevent and treat innumerable diseases along with great taste. The company, with its entry in India, plans to enter the retail segment by supplying its quality products nationally.

Some of the Naturevibe Botanicals product categories include superfoods, essential oils, spices, herbal powders, organic and herbal teas, etc.

