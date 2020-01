BRIEF-U.S. FAA Says Closely Monitoring Events In The Middle East To Identify Potential Risks To Civil Aviation Safety

* U.S. FAA SAYS CLOSELY MONITORING EVENTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST TO IDENTIFY POTENTIAL RISKS TO CIVIL AVIATION SAFETY

* U.S. FAA SAYS CONTINUES TO COORDINATE WITH NATIONAL SECURITY PARTNERS AND SHARE INFORMATION WITH U.S. AIR CARRIERS AND FOREIGN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITIES * U.S. FAA SAYS WILL TAKE ACTIONS AS NECESSARY TO ENSURE SAFETY OF U.S. CIVIL AVIATION OPERATIONS WORLDWIDE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.