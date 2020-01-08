Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt gives nod for sale of shares of 6 PSUs in Neelanchal Ispat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:09 IST
Govt gives nod for sale of shares of 6 PSUs in Neelanchal Ispat

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to divest equity shares of six PSUs, including MMTC, in Neelachal Ispat Ltd. "The Cabinet has approved divestment of some shares of six companies held in Neelachal Ispat," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting here.

The six PSUs are MMTC, National Mineral Development Corporatin (NMDC), Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL), Odisha Mining Corporation, Odisha Investment Corporation and MECON, he said. The minister further said MMTC will sell 49 per cent in Neelachal Ispat, while that of Odisha Mining Corporation 20 per cent, Odisha Investment Corporation 12 per cent, NMDC 10 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran - ISNA

Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehrans missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.The trend of oil prices is up a...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said it will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...

Plea in Delhi HC claims SRB meetings not being held regularly

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the AAP governments stand on a plea claiming that meetings of Sentence Review Board SRB are not being held every quarter despite judicial orders to do so. Justice A K Chawla asked the Delhi governmen...

Bollywood A-lister backs protesting students, faces boycott calls

A top Indian actress who joined students protesting against the government drew calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020