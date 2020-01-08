Left Menu
Believe Signs Canvas Talent Signer of Bollywood Stars

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:59 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:59 IST
MUMBAI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Believe, the leading technology and artist services company, announced today that it has acquired Canvas Talent, an India-based artist services, development and booking company. This brings new opportunities to high-profile artists on the Canvas roster and a new suite of service capabilities to Believe's existing stable of artists and partners in one of the world's fastest-growing music markets.

Canvas provides artist services, development and A&R to a fleet of Indian artists and Bollywood stars, including Anand Bhaskar Collective, Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The company's track record has further grown with recent signing of singer, song writer and composer Rochak Kohli. As part of this acquisition Anurag Rao, CEO of Canvas, will join Believe as A&R and strategic partnerships Director in India. The booking division of Canvas will be rebranded to 'Believe Live' under the management of Vaibhav Mota. They will both report to Vivek Raina, Believe India Director.

"Anurag has built Canvas into the premier partner for fast-rising artists and Bollywood stars," said Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO, Believe. "Based on a shared level of expertise, and a commitment to transparency and partnership, we will together provide unmatched service and opportunity for our clients."

"I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished on our own and can't imagine a better partner to take our artists to the next level," said Anurag Rao, CEO, Canvas. "At Believe, we are incubating multiple ways of creating and enabling artist centric independent music, which create new avenues for distribution, monetization and promotions. I look forward to work on key partnerships across music businesses and talent development for our India business."

"With the expertise of Anurag, Vaibhav and their entire team, we are multiplying opportunities for the artists we partner with. This larger bouquet of services, now including live booking and A&R, is in line with our mission to best serve our Artists with innovation, fairness and care. I am thrilled to welcome them in the team," said Vivek Raina, Director Believe India.

About Believe

Believe is one of the fastest-growing music companies helping artists build audiences and careers. It is a best-in-class technology company and a world-class services organization, with more than 1,000 professionals and offices in 45 countries. Believe gives artists, labels and content owners global scale through more than 20 brands, labels and companies. These include distributor for independent artists TuneCore, distributor Groove Attack, Believe Distribution Services, and labels such as AllPoints, Naïve, and Nuclear Blast. https://www.believemusic.com/.

