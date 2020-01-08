Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Swiss franc and yen retreat from highs hit after Iran strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:06 IST
FOREX-Swiss franc and yen retreat from highs hit after Iran strike
Representative image

Global currencies whipsawed on Wednesday as initial fears Iran's attack on U.S. forces in Iraq could lead to more violence in the Middle East gave way to a perception that a wider regional conflict was unlikely. The Japanese yen jumped to three-month highs against the dollar after the attack before retreating, with the absence of immediate reports of casualties also steadying nerves. The Swiss franc also gave up early gains, as did gold to a lesser extent.

Iran said it had fired missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for last week's U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, stoking fears of a new war in the Middle East. However, Twitter posts from both sides playing down the prospect of further escalation helped calm currency markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that a damage assessment was "So far, so good!" and said "all is well", promising a further statement later on Wednesday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the attack was "proportionate" and that "we do not seek escalation or war". "News that Iran had launched ballistic missiles at two bases that house U.S. troops in Iraq sparked an immediate sell-off in risk," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to a fall in the dollar versus the yen and a spike in crude oil prices.

"However, a growing sense that this will be the full extent of Iranian retaliation has seen both moves fully reverse and G10 currencies are back to close to where they closed yesterday." SAFE HAVENS

The yen, regarded as a safe haven in times of geopolitical turmoil by virtue of Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor, dipped 0.2% to 108.68 per dollar. That followed a spike of 0.8% to a three-month high of 107.65 yen per dollar. Switzerland's currency was 0.2% lower at 0.9724 francs per dollar, having briefly jumped about 0.4% to one-week highs.

The franc was steady against the euro and as trade in Europe wore on, the dollar firmed against other major currencies. The euro was down a quarter of a percent at $1.1130 , hovering near session lows.

"The market has a belief, rightly or wrongly, that we're not going to see a massive escalation in military activity on a lasting basis," said Kit Juckes, head of the currency strategy at Societe Generale in London. Traders said the focus would now turn to what response if any, the United States is planning.

The greenback was buoyed on Tuesday by a strong showing in a non-manufacturing business survey, released ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. Elsewhere, China's yuan, held on to most of Tuesday's steep gains at 6.94 per dollar, after a bumpy ride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Western powers condemn Iran attack targeting US troops

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Western powers on Wednesday condemned Irans missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, urging an end to the escalating crisis. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in the early hours of We...

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised...

Nissan ex-chair appears for 1st time in public after escape

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-chair Carlos Ghosn appeared in public in Lebanon on Wednesday for the first time since fleeing Japan last month ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn arrived at the press syndicate i...

Govt reaches out to interfaith delegation; apprises it on CAA

The government on Wednesday apprised an interfaith delegation about various aspects of the new citizenship law, which has been opposed by students of many universities and some sections of people, and conveyed that the legislation has nothi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020