Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infuse capital in economy without worrying about fiscal deficit: Ficci to govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:12 IST
Infuse capital in economy without worrying about fiscal deficit: Ficci to govt

The government should infuse capital in the economy without worrying about the fiscal deficit target as the GDP growth is estimated to slip to 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20, Industry body Ficci said on Wednesday. In a statement, Ficci President Sangita Reddy said the 5 per cent GDP growth estimate for the current financial year is on expected lines as the economic expansion in the first half of the year has been moderate.

"We hope to see some momentum in the latter part. In fact, there are nascent signs that point towards an improvement and we need to make sure that these find a more solid footing going ahead," she said. Observing that the nature of the economy is cyclical, she said it was more important to infuse more capital to re-energise it than worrying about fiscal deficit.

A time-bound plan must be put in place on the mechanics to repair fiscal deficit through different measures, including disinvestment in PSUs, added Reddy. "Ficci is of the view that the fiscal deficit target could be relaxed to support infusion of Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore in the economy in the coming year, as such fiscal expansion is much needed at the current juncture to give a boost to demand and trigger investments," the chamber president said.

The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of the GDP for the financial year ending March 2020. Referring to the forthcoming Union Budget 2020-21, she said the chamber look forward to government continuing taking steps towards bridging the existing gaps and giving out positive signals to boost the sentiment, consumption and investments.

Apart from providing cheaper loans, more efforts must be made to increase incomes, especially in the rural areas, she suggested. "This can be achieved through an increase in the quantum of income support under PM-KISAN and expansion of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. Steps are also required to boost construction, infrastructure and exports," Reddy said.

The industry body is also of the view that a significant focus on the economies of the future technologies like artificial intelligence, along with added stress on science and innovation, are also critical to add a parallel wave of growth, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Indian sports have come a long way: Mary Kom

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said that Indian sports have come a long way with many athletes getting the financial backing of sponsors these days. In my early days I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It ...

In fresh statement, Ukraine Embassy omits mention of engine failure as cause of plane crash

In a new statement issued a few hours after the plane crash that took place near Tehran airport which left no surviours, the Ukrainian embassy here omitted the mention of engine failure as a cause of the tragic incident. On Wednesday mornin...

Kashmir remains freezing cold though sun shines after 3 days

The night temperature in Kashmir stayed close to freezing point on Wednesday due to recent snowfall, as sun shone on the Valley after three days. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, almost same as previous night...

SC stays Bombay HC order quashing LRs issued in Adani coal import case

The Supreme Court revived on Wednesday the probe against a Adani group firm in a case of alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports by staying the Bombay High Courts decision of quashing all letters rogatory LRs sent by the DRI to Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020