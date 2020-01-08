Trade unions' strike hits jute sector in West Bengal

The nationwide strike by trade unions on Wednesday impacted the jute sector in West Bengal, as a number of mills remained shut, sources said. Jute mill managements said only a handful of mills were operational in Hooghly, Barrackpore, Bhatpara and Naihati.

"Most of the jute mills did not open for the day and those that remained operational reported partial production," Indian Jute Mills Association Chairman Raghavendra Gupta said. He told PTI that such strikes have an adverse impact on the jute sector, which is already grappling with a supply shortfall.

The Office of the Jute Commissioner had recently asked all mills to utilise the entire sacking capacity for manufacturing specified quantities of jute bags. No part of the capacity can be diverted for any other type of bags, it said. In December, shortfall of supply by the mills was nearly 80 per cent of the government order..

