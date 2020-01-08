Oil price losses deepen on Trump's Iran comments

London, Jan 8 (AFP) Oil extended losses Wednesday after US President Donald Trump hinted at easing tensions over Iran, with New York prices sliding 4.6 per cent.

WTI, already dropping before Trump spoke, sharply extended its losses to fall under USD 60 per barrel and Brent crude shed 3.7 per cent to USD 65.78 after the president said Iran appeared to be "standing down" after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq.

(AFP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

