Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government of Odisha Approves Three Investment Proposals Worth Rs 17,833 cr in Core Sectors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:14 IST
Government of Odisha Approves Three Investment Proposals Worth Rs 17,833 cr in Core Sectors

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Odisha continues to propel employment opportunities and boost industrialisation in the state by according its approval to three investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore which will create 6539 new jobs.

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today in the Conference hall in Kharavela Bhawan further strengthened the predominance of the state in the core sectors of steel, aluminum and thermal power by approving a proposal each in those sectors.

Hon'ble Chief Minister took stock of the follow up of investment intents received during MIO 2016 and MIO 2018. Odisha has seen diversified Industrial development in the recent years with grounding of projects in Textile & Apparel, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Tourism and Food processing sectors. Principal Secretary Industries, Shri Hemant Sharma, presented a roadmap for MIO 2020 which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development and policy interventions.

The HLCA approved the proposal of Hindalco Industries Ltd. for setting up a 2 Million Ton per annum (MTPA) Alumina Refinery unit at- Kansariguda, District- Rayagada with a total investment of Rs. 8000 crore providing employment to about 4250 people .

It also approved the proposal of NTPC Ltd. for expansion of thermal power plant capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station, located at: Talcher, Dist: Angul with additional investment of Rs.7698.46 crores .

The proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to expand its Integrated Steel Plant from 0.27 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA capacity at village- Kamanda, District - Sundargarh with a total investment of Rs. 2135 crore providing additional employment of 2289 people was also approved by HLCA.

About Odisha

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 kms along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April, 1936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States.

Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for The state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Govt of Côte d'Ivoire adopts competitiveness optimization plan for Air Côte d'Ivoire

The government of Cte dIvoire has adopted a plan to optimize competitiveness of Air Cte dIvoire in view of regional economic issues after a Council of Ministers.According to the national airline, Air Cte dIvoires spokesman Sidi Tour, the Co...

FEATURE-Indian slaves swap life of bondage for seat in boardroom at tea plantation

Sipping tea with bureaucrats at a plantation in southern India earlier this month, Sharda Krishnans mind wandered from the boardroom to the farm where she was enslaved as a child.Her only payment had been in paddy rice and porridge, autonom...

Pro-people Union budget will be presented on Feb 1: BJP

Top BJP leaders on Thursday expressed confidence that a pro-people Union budget will be presented on February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultation with party functionaries. She held four rounds of meetings ...

ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group in connection with fraud case

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday. Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020