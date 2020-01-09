American Express appoints Megha Chopra as GM, VP

American Express on Thursday said it has appointed Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services India. In this role, Chopra will be responsible for leading the company's Commercial Services Business, providing payment solutions to corporates throughout India, it said in a release.

Chopra joined American Express from Citibank, where she led the transaction business for the northern region of India. Prior to this, she was with Standard Chartered Bank, where she was responsible for origination, structuring and syndication for high value, complex and structured financing solutions for large corporates in the north and eastern region.

Robert McClean, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services International, American Express, said her deep industry experience will be invaluable as the company grows its commercial payment offerings in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

