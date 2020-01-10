Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks set for 6th weekly gain on trade optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:54 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks set for 6th weekly gain on trade optimism
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China and Hong Kong stocks were mixed on Friday, though they were set for their sixth weekly gain, as Mideast tensions calmed while investors cheered signs of recovery in China's economy and awaited the upcoming signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,157.17 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%, to 3,086.85 points. ** However, both indexes were on track for sixth week of gains in a row. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.1% for the week, while the CSI300 has gained 0.3%

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.1%, to 28,576.92 points, and was also poised for sixth weekly gain, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 11,250.20 points. ** Stock indexes recouped losses earlier this week as tensions in the Middle East cooled.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not have to respond militarily to Iran's attack, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said its strikes "concluded" Tehran's retaliation. ** Investors were encouraged by signs of modest improvement in the world's second largest economy, as Beijing rolled out more support measures.

** On Monday, state media reported China's cabinet unveiled more measures to boost the manufacturing sector, while China on Tuesday said it will do more to help small and medium firms get funding. ** China's consumer inflation steadied while factory-gate prices fell at a slower pace in December, giving Beijing room to stay the course on monetary easing as economic growth cools.

** Overall, the macro backdrop would be helpful for the performance of China's equities, while the current policy environment remained loose, Wang Yang, an analyst with Soochow Securities, said in report. ** Sentiment got further support as China confirmed a date for signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal.

** China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.26% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.22%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9335 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.9324. ** As of 04:00 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.73% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbias Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-64 victory.It was Djo...

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan epitomises the dark arts, but there are no takers for its malware after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. One delegation that epitomises the dark ar...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen slowing in December after robust gains

U.S. job growth likely slowed in December, but the pace of hiring probably remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020