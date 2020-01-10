Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ignite Mudra brings the iconic Michelin Man back on Indian OOH Landscape

Leading tyre manufacturer Michelin is back on the Indian outdoor landscape putting its iconic brand mascot the 'Michelin Man' in a new brand awareness campaign.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:23 IST
Ignite Mudra brings the iconic Michelin Man back on Indian OOH Landscape
Michelin Man back on the Indian OOH. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading tyre manufacturer Michelin is back on the Indian outdoor landscape putting its iconic brand mascot the 'Michelin Man' in a new brand awareness campaign. The campaign tagline 'For those who drive the change' focuses on safety, longevity, and fuel-efficiency of Michelin tyres. The campaign is currently widely visible across various mediums such as TV, OOH, and Digital.

Ignite Mudra won the OOH mandate to strategically design and execute the campaign. The campaign has been crafted to endorse and to create awareness about the brand targeting the car owners who seek premium driving pleasure. The larger-than-life and attention-grabbing OOH media adorned with the Michelin Man and the punch line was created to garner high visibility for the brand. The campaign has been executed across 15 cities including metros' and mini-metros.

A rich mix of outdoor formats has been incorporated by Ignite Mudra to give a wider dimension to the campaign and create high-value impact supporting the TV and print campaigns currently running across the country. The impact has been created due to the strategic selection of media units, but what made the lasting impact is undoubtedly the strategy backed planning used for the campaign.

The agency mapped the TG, their congregation and their typical day part analysis to develop the best plan that yielded the most effective impact. "Michelin India's #IndiaDrivesChange is our commitment to being a reliable partner in progress. We have weaved this ethos in this 360-degree communication approach, with OOH as a key pillar. We are happy with the innovations that Ignite Mudra has been able to bring in this space", said Saradamani Dey, Director- Digital, Brand and Image, Communications, Africa India Middle East, Michelin.

"I feel extremely proud of our association with Michelin and would like to thank the client in trusting us with their OOH mandate. Our endeavour is always to deliver beyond the expectation of our esteemed clients. A brilliant creative by Michelin and backed with superior planning & execution has created a huge impact for the Brand", said Gour Gupta, Founder Tribes & MD Ignite Mudra. "At Ignite Mudra, we always try and analyse what would work best for the brand, be it use of technology, creative input or integrating experiential with OOH. With Michelin, we strongly felt that the Bibendum, aka the Michelin Man, was the area of focus and innovations highlighting the same have been executed across cities further adding to the impact. At times a simple medium needs a simple solution which works best for the brand", said Rahul Kakar C.O.O Ignite Mudra.

Ignite Mudra is one of India's leading marketing solutions provider with expertise in the out-of-home, experiential & retail domain. They have a rich portfolio of Blue Chip clients such as Pernod Ricard, Honda Motorcycles, Toyota, ITC, Michelin, United Spirits, One Plus, Pepsico, Axis bank, Gulf Oil, Oracle, HP, Legrand to name a few. Ignite Mudra today is one of the fastest-growing agencies in India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia asks Japan to invest in islands near waters disputed with China

Indonesias President Joko Widodo on Friday asked Japan to step up investment in fisheries and energy in some of its South China Sea islands following a stand-off with China in waters that China claims in the area. Widodo made the request fo...

Salty water in Bangkok is new 'reality' as sea pushes farther inland

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Thai authorities are trucking drinking water to parts of Bangkok and urging residents to shower less as a worsening drought and rising sea levels have increased salinity, a growi...

UPDATE 1-India's top court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown unwarranted

Indias Supreme Court said on Friday that the indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was unwarranted, rebuking the government for the communications lockdown imposed after it withdrew the Muslim majority regions autonomy in August. T...

Govt of India misled entire country. This time SC was forthright, they didn't come under any pressure: Azad on SC order on Kashmir curbs.

Govt of India misled entire country. This time SC was forthright, they didnt come under any pressure Azad on SC order on Kashmir curbs....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020