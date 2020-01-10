Mustard seed futures rise on strong demand

Mustard seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 17 to Rs 4,529 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in January rose by Rs 17, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 4,529 per quintal with an open interest of 8,710 lots. Similarly, the delivery for February gained Rs 11, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 4,538 per quintal with an open interest of 14,270 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.