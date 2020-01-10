Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX, regulators in internal messages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 14:25 IST
UPDATE 4-'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX, regulators in internal messages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys". The messages, disclosed on Thursday, show attempts to duck regulatory scrutiny with employees disparaging the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign aviation regulators.

In an instant messaging exchange on Feb. 8, 2018 - when the plane was in the air and eight months before the first of two fatal crashes, an employee asks another: "Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't". The second employee responds: "No".

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after an Ethiopian Airlines flight nose-dived, just five months after a similar Lion Air crash. The two disasters killed 346. In particular, some of the communications reveal efforts by Boeing to avoid making pilot simulator training - an expensive and time-consuming process - a requirement for the 737 MAX.

The planemaker just this week changed tack, saying it would recommend pilots do simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX - a major shift from its longheld position that computer-based training was sufficient as the plane was similar to its predecessor, the 737 NG. The release of the messages, which highlight an aggressive cost-cutting culture and disrespect towards the FAA, is set to deepen the crisis at Boeing which is struggling to get its best-selling plane back in the air and restore public confidence.

The FAA said, however, that the messages do not raise new safety concerns although "the tone and content of some of the language contained in the documents are disappointing". Boeing said the communications "do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable".

For a factbox on excerpts from employees' messages, click on PEARLY GATES CLOSED

The disclosure, which Boeing said was in the interest of transparency with the FAA, prompted renewed outrage from U.S. lawmakers and puts more pressure on Boeing's new CEO David Calhoun to overhaul the company's culture when he takes the reins on Monday. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, who has been investigating the MAX, said the messages "paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews, and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally."

Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the commerce committee leading the senate's probe into Boeing, also said the latest documents "raise questions about the efficacy of FAA's oversight of the certification process." The U.S. Justice Department has an active criminal investigation underway into matters related to the 737 MAX plane.

Some of the messages pointed to problems with the simulators. Boeing said on Thursday it is confident "all of Boeing's MAX simulators are functioning effectively" after repeated testing since the messages were written. The messages, however, show Boeing in the past was doing all it could to lobby aviation regulators to avoid the need for airlines to train pilots in a simulator on the differences between the 737 MAX and the 737 NG.

"I want to stress the importance of holding firm that there will not be any type of simulator training required to transition from NG to MAX," Boeing's 737 chief technical pilots said in a March 2017 email. "Boeing will not allow that to happen. We'll go face to face with any regulator who tries to make that a requirement."

Before the grounding, pilot training on the differences consisted of a one-hour lesson on an iPad and no time in the simulator, according to the union representing pilots at American Airlines. Shukor Yusof, the head of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said Boeing should get credit for disclosing the "destructive diatribes".

"Initially the flying public will understandably have reservations but the aircraft - having been completely and responsibly resurrected - will likely be one of the safest places around," he said. In other emails and instant messages, employees spoke of their frustration with the company's culture, complaining about the drive to find the cheapest suppliers and "impossible schedules".

"I don't know how to fix these things...it's systemic. It's culture. It's the fact we have a senior leadership team that understands very little about the business and yet are driving us to certain objectives," said an employee in an email dated June 2018. And in a May 2018 message, an unnamed Boeing employee said: "I still haven't been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year."

Without referencing what was covered up, the employee added: "Can't do it one more time. the Pearly gates will be closed..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Violence no solution, peace required for progress: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that peace is necessary for progress as it has been proven that violence has not solved any issues. He also disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles saying that if someone wants t...

Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Carolina Marin

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals. The world number 11 lost against Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin 21-7, 21-7 in straight games. Marin had dominance in the whole game a...

Indian TV channels worried as revised regulations threaten business

HIGHLIGHTSIndias biggest television broadcasters are criticizing new regulations set to be imposed by the government.The regulator has ordered operators to offer more services under basic network capacity fee.Industry leaders have argued th...

Steel Ministry to host launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern

Ministry of steel in partnership with CII and JPC is organizing the launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern Region through an Integrated Steel hub, in line with Prime Ministers Vision for focused development of the Eastern St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020