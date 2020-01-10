Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's forex reserves touch record USD 461.16 bn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:22 IST
India's forex reserves touch record USD 461.16 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of USD 461.157 billion, after it surged by USD 3.689 billion in the week to January 3, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 2.52 billion to USD 454.948 billion.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by USD 3.013 billion to USD 427.949 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves rose by USD 666 million to USD 28.058 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by 7 USD million to USD 1.447 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 3 million to USD 3.703 billion, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize

Video of US President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted that he had made a deal to save the country. The comments during a rally in the US on Thursday dont ment...

RFL case: ED charges Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder, Malvinder Singh of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Tehran, Jan 10 AFP Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defences. The declaration came as Tehr...

Eviction of Sikhs: Punjab to send fact-finding team to MP

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Amid reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribe block in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday decided to send a fact-finding team to ascertain facts and ensure that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020