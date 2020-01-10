Left Menu
Bulbul Partners Unicommerce to grow live streaming e-commerce

Bulbul, a live video shopping app, signed up with Unicommerce, a leading e-commerce enablement technology platform for managing the growth of its operations.

Unicommerce. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 10, (ANI/NewsVoir): Bulbul, a live video shopping app, signed up with Unicommerce, a leading e-commerce enablement technology platform for managing the growth of its operations. Bulbul partnered with Unicommerce to manage its growing orders. With Unicommerce's warehouse management and vendor panel, Bulbul gets access to fulfillment technology to scale up the operations.

It will also enable seamless fulfillment from the warehouse to the end customer and ensure the availability of a wider catalog through a panel which systematically updates availability of inventory. Unicommerce will also help Bulbul ensure that the seller base for the marketplace grows very quickly, enabling the marketplace to meet the growing consumer demand successfully.

"We continue to service new industries and are excited by the prospect of associating with Bulbul TV, who is heralding a new innovation in the social commerce domain, by ensuring an engaging video-based user interface for the end consumers," said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce. "Serving as the backbone of such an exponentially growing social commerce platform has been a truly enriching experience for the team. We have been able to successfully implement the nuances that the new business models required," Makhija added.

On Bulbul users watch product videos and also interact live with the hosts to know more about the products. It sells items like gadgets, home, kitchen, apparel, cosmetics, fitness, health, beauty, and jewellery. The app launched in March 2019, has scaled to 2.5 lakh orders a month and a GMV of Rs 100 M. Due to low prices of data, video consumption has grown exponentially, particularly in mid-tier cities. Players like Bulbul are leveraging video, gamification, WhatsApp distribution, group buying behaviour, etc to engage better with this audience. Social media channels such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok are also driving significant engagement across millions of users, with video content being shared 13 more times than image and text combined.

Bulbul is Unicommerce's first partnership with a live video shopping platform. Unicommerce is a pioneer in servicing e-commerce sector with clients such as House of Anita Dongre, Being Human, TCNS (owner of W, Aurelia, etc.) which sell multi-brand products across multiple channels. "As we scale up our operations, it is important to invest in the right technology platforms and partners to ensure that we are able to offer a superior experience to our customers. With a robust and scalable solution like Unicommerce as our warehouse management and vendor panel solution, we are fairly confident that we will be able to manage our supply chain operations much more seamlessly and we would be better prepared for our next phase of exponential growth," said Atit Jain, COO, and Co-founder of Bulbul.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

