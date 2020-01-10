Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan meets Mongolian delegation, discusses ways to enhance economic cooperation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:49 IST
Pradhan meets Mongolian delegation, discusses ways to enhance economic cooperation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held a meeting with Mongolian delegation and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and enhance economic cooperation in areas such as oil, gas, and steel. "Met with H.E Mr. L. Oyun-Erdene, Minister, Chief Secy. & Co-Chairman of Mongolia-India Joint Commission. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mongolia strategic partnership and expand our relationship into newer areas of economic cooperation, including in oil, gas & steel," Pradhan, who is also the minister for petroleum and natural gas, said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he informed about the issues discussed at the meeting. Pradhan said he has discussed the progress of an oil refinery project in Sainshand, Mongolia, for which India is assisting with a credit line of USD 1,236 million.

The Mongol refinery is the largest project of Indian assistance outside the immediate neighborhood, he said. On completion, he said the refinery will meet almost the domestic Mongolian requirement of petroleum products, help enhance Mongolia's long-term energy security and economic development and also promote the development of ancillary industries related to refinery and pipeline operations.

"Further, we explored the potential for sourcing of coking coal at competitive prices from Mongolia for the steel industry in India and securing raw material supply availability, especially coking coal, to achieve our ambitious target of 300 MT (million tonnes) crude steel capacity by 2030-31," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

TCS gets Supreme Court's stay on NCLAT order reinstating Mistry as director

Indias largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said the Supreme Court has stayed the NCLAT order that directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as a director of the company. Earlier this month, TCS had filed an app...

Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against Constitution

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the prime ministers constituency to meet anti-CAA activists, continuing her campaign in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against ...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 onboard, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defenses. The declaration came as Tehran faced mounting i...

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Swedens Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board. The reason is the uncertainty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020