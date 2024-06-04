Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Clinches Sambalpur LS Seat

Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das by 1,19,836 votes, with Pradhan securing 5,92,162 votes and Das getting 4,72,326 votes. Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan came third with 89,113 votes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:54 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan Clinches Sambalpur LS Seat
Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan emerged victorious in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, defeating his BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das by a significant margin of 1,19,836 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Pradhan secured a total of 5,92,162 votes, while Das received 4,72,326 votes. The result underscores Pradhan's strong foothold in the constituency.

Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan lagged significantly behind, finishing in third place with only 89,113 votes.

