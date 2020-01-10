Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU to acquire controlling stake in PaySense

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:48 IST
PayU to acquire controlling stake in PaySense
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

PayU on Friday said it will acquire a controlling stake in PaySense and all its assets at a valuation of USD 185 million (about Rs 1,300 crore). "PayU's consumer lending business LazyPay and PaySense will merge their business operations to build a full-stack digital lending platform in India. This planned merger is aligned with PayU's long term vision of orchestrating a fin-tech ecosystem in India by partnering with the right companies and offering multiple financial services," a statement said.

PayU will also inject up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,400 crore) in the new enterprise in the form of equity capital, it said. It added that USD 65 million of the total amount will be immediately invested, while the balance corpus will be infused in the next 24 months to grow the loan book.

Prashanth Ranganathan (currently PaySense CEO) will lead PayU's credit business in India as the CEO of the new enterprise. He will continue to retain a stake in the merged enterprise, while all the other investors and shareholders will exit. PaySense's management team will become part of PayU's credit team.

PayU's understanding of consumer backgrounds and insights into purchase behavior and affluence levels from its payment gateway business, coupled with LazyPay's experience in driving customer acquisition and engagement and PaySense's analytics, tech and risk management capabilities will enable the combined entity to serve more of the new-to-credit Indian population, the statement said. PayU's unified digital credit platform will enable third parties such as banks, NBFCs and alternate lenders to co-lend and grow assets.

"This merger is the next step in our journey as we accelerate our vision for credit in India. We're delighted to welcome Prashanth and his experienced team as we integrate this fast-growing business and build a full-stack digital lending platform..." PayU Global Head of Credit Siddhartha Jajodia said. In a separate statement, Nexus Venture Partners said it was the sole initial institutional investor in Payments.

Nexus had first partnered Prashanth Ranganathan and Sayali Karanjkar at the concept stage of the company in 2015, and further participated in all subsequent rounds of the company, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. allied troops -Mnuchin

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime, Mnuch...

NATO chief backs assessment Iran missile downed plane

Brussels, Jan 10 AFP NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he had no reason to doubt reports from Western capitals suggesting an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people.I will not go into details about our in...

SP shows 'Chapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party on Friday took its workers here to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starer Chapaak. The SP workers in large numbers saw the film for which seats at a cinema hall were booked by the party, Samajwadi Party spokesperson ...

US STOCKS-Dow surpasses 29,000 as investors look past weak jobs data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday crossed the 29,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology and healthcare stocks offset concerns from a report showing slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in December.The main U.S. indexe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020