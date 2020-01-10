Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks pvt cos to invest more in dairy sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:11 IST
Govt asks pvt cos to invest more in dairy sector

The government on Friday called on private companies to invest more in the dairy sector which has potential to give better returns than the manufacturing and services sector. Currently, the government is pumping funds in the sector because it can play key role in achieving the ambitious target of doubling farmers income by 2022 and making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, he said.

"There is not much private investment happening in this sector at present. Much of it is public funding. The need of the hour is to get the more and more private investment in the dairy sector," Animal Husbandry Secretary Atul Chaturvedi said at a dairy event organised by the Agriculture Today Group. There is a need to look at the sector from pure economics rather than for just poverty alleviation, he said adding that this sector can give better returns on investment than manufacturing and services.

The dairy and allied sector's contribution to the country's GDP is much more than the agricultural sector. In fact, is it 50 per cent higher than the farm sector. However, there has not been a focus on the allied sector, he said.

Chaturvedi said the dairy sector can contribute to the growth of the economy, generate income and livelihood to farmers. "We have the ambitious target of doubling farmers income and making India USD 5 trillion economy. This sector can contribute in achieving both the targets," he added.

Emphasising the need to improve the competitiveness in the sector, the secretary said the government therefore is focusing its programmes on three key things -- controlling animal disease, ensuring right kind of nutrition and better breed improvement. The government has already launched a vaccination drive under the national animal disease control programme. Besides, it has plans to tag cattle with unique identity in a year for traceability purpose, he added.

India is the world's largest producer of milk with 172 million tonnes a year. The per capita availability of milk in the country is 374 grams per day, much higher than the world average of 294 grams per day. Despite being the largest producer, India's share in global milk and milk products exports is less than one per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuits over missing Malaysia Air flight

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss nationwide litigation over the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in which victims families sought to hold the carrier, its insurer Allianz SE and Boeing C...

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...

Hong Kong issues travel warning on Iran after escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions

Hong Kong warned its residents on Friday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, days after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Issuing a red ale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020